Roanoke College hires Ullrich as baseball coach

Roanoke College announced Friday it has hired Barton assistant Zach Ullrich as its head baseball coach.

Ullrich was an assistant to then-Roanoke coach Matt McGuire in the 2017 season, when the Maroons won a school-record 35 games and advanced to the NCAA Division III World Series. He was an assistant at Dickinson for five seasons before McGuire hired him in August 2016 to be the Maroons' recruiting coordinator and pitching coach.

Ullrich was the pitching coach at Division II member Barton the past two seasons.

He succeeds Cam Cassady, who was named interim coach last summer. When Roanoke College announced last month the results of an investigation into its Title IX practices, it disclosed that among the actions it took was that the leadership of the baseball program had changed and that Cassady was no longer with the college.