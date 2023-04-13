Roanoke College has not had a football team since 1942.

But the NCAA Division III school is "taking a serious look" at reviving its football program, Roanoke College athletic director Scott Allison said Thursday.

"There was a collective concern about meeting our enrollment goals … and trying to have those kind of programs that not only recruit but retain students as well," Allison said in a phone interview. "That was probably the driving force.

"We could be reinstating it."

Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. sent an e-mail to the college's students, faculty and staff this week in which he "indicated his intention to ask the board of trustees to support a plan to reinstate football," according to a college spokesperson.

The proposal is tied to fundraising.

If the college can raise $1.2 million by June 1, said Allison, there is a "good possibility" that football would be added. If the goal is met, the college could add a club football team in 2024 and upgrade to a varsity football program in 2025.

"It's going to take awhile to build the program," Allison said. "Our goal would be to bring in at least 50 [players] the first year. Obviously that's probably not enough for a full schedule. … By Year 2, we would be hopefully up to a full roster."

In conjunction with the start of football, the college also wants to add a marching band and a competitive cheerleading team. The college already has some cheerleaders, but more cheerleaders and a coach would be added if the Maroons start a competitive cheer team.

The college began its football fundraising quest a couple of weeks ago with a "silent phase" and has already raised $300,000 in commitments towards that $1.2 million goal, said Roanoke College Vice President for Advancement Kim Blair.

Blair said she is cautiously optimistic that the goal can be reached by June 1.

"There's a lot of enthusiasm for bringing football and marching band and competitive cheer to the college," she said in a phone interview.

Allison said that meeting the goal by June 1 would enable him to start looking for a football coach "in the very near future."

Allison said if the goal is not met by June 1, that does not mean football won't be added. But the timeline for adding the sport would have to be adjusted if the goal is not met by June 1.

Roanoke College is a member of the Old Dominion Athletic Conference, so its football team would be a part of that league once the team moves up to the varsity level. Ferrum and Washington and Lee are among the ODAC schools that play football, along with Randolph-Macon, Hampden-Sydney, Bridgewater, Shenandoah, Averett and Guilford.

The addition of football could eventually add at least 85 players to Roanoke College's enrollment.

Roanoke College has about 1,850 students.

"All small, private colleges like Roanoke are looking for opportunities to bolster their enrollment," Allison said. "Football brings in an opportunity. When you add the ancillary programs as well, that's even more students."

The college does not give out athletic scholarships, so the school would not need money for football scholarships.

The Maroons would play their home games at Salem Stadium, which is the home of the Salem High School football team. The stadium is also the site of an annual conference title game in NCAA Division II football — the title game for the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association. The stadium used to be the site of the annual NCAA Division III football title game, the Stagg Bowl — a game that will return to the stadium this year to mark the 50th anniversary of the Stagg Bowl.

The Maroons would hold their practices on campus at Alumni Field.

The football offices, locker rooms and trainer's room could be housed on campus at the Bast Center, as well as another weight room. But money would be needed to enhance that building.

Allison said the school did a football feasibility study last summer.

"The study showed that it could perhaps elevate campus spirit, strengthen student diversity, increase visitors to our campus and even build stronger bonds with our community," Allison said.