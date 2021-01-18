Roanoke College men feel ready for delayed season

"[Despite] everything that's going on in the world, we stayed connected through our phones and any means necessary," Greene said. "We're very bonded as a team, and I think that's going to help us down the stretch in games when you need to have team chemistry to pull out those tough victories."

Tuesday's opener will be Roanoke's lone nonconference game of the season. Coach Clay Nunley added the game to the schedule last week.

"There's no guarantee on how many games we're going to get this year," Nunley said. "[So] if we have a chance to play a game, the players want to play."

The Maroons will open ODAC play Saturday against visiting Hampden-Sydney.

Instead of playing the usual 16 ODAC games, Roanoke will play only 12 league games this year because of the shortened season. The Maroons will play each of their ODAC rivals just once, with no regular-season rematches.

The league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament will be at stake in the ODAC tournament in March.

But instead of the top 10 teams advancing to the ODAC tournament, only the top four squads in the 13-team league will make the tournament this year.

"There's not going to be a lot of room for error this year," Draper said.