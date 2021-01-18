Roanoke College men feel ready for delayed season

Last season, the Roanoke College men's basketball team had played 16 games by Jan. 19.
This season, Jan. 19 will mark the Maroons' first game of the season.
Roanoke will open its delayed, abbreviated season Tuesday with a 7 p.m. home game against nonleague foe Greensboro.
"After all this practice, we're really looking forward to getting the chance to get back out there," junior guard Tripp Greene said Monday before practice.
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Maroons have been practicing since last fall, so they feel more than ready for the season.
"We've been working since Oct. 1, so I feel that we're better prepared this year for our first game than we were last year," sophomore forward Kasey Draper said. "Last year it took us a couple games to kind of figure out who we were as a team. I feel like this year we already have a good sense … of how we're going to mesh."
The Maroons are seeking their sixth straight winning season.
Three starters are back from a squad that went 17-10 overall and tied for fourth in the ODAC with a 10-6 league mark.
"[Despite] everything that's going on in the world, we stayed connected through our phones and any means necessary," Greene said. "We're very bonded as a team, and I think that's going to help us down the stretch in games when you need to have team chemistry to pull out those tough victories."
Tuesday's opener will be Roanoke's lone nonconference game of the season. Coach Clay Nunley added the game to the schedule last week.
"There's no guarantee on how many games we're going to get this year," Nunley said. "[So] if we have a chance to play a game, the players want to play."
The Maroons will open ODAC play Saturday against visiting Hampden-Sydney.
Instead of playing the usual 16 ODAC games, Roanoke will play only 12 league games this year because of the shortened season. The Maroons will play each of their ODAC rivals just once, with no regular-season rematches.
The league's automatic bid to the NCAA Division III tournament will be at stake in the ODAC tournament in March.
But instead of the top 10 teams advancing to the ODAC tournament, only the top four squads in the 13-team league will make the tournament this year.
"There's not going to be a lot of room for error this year," Draper said.
"Only four teams get to go, but … we still feel as a team pretty confident in our ability to make it there," teammate Nick Price said.
The Maroons have only one senior.
"I have a lot of confidence in our group," Nunley said. "Its ceiling is … it will prove that it can compete with anybody else in the league."
Roanoke must replace point guard Caleb Jordan, who made the All-ODAC second team as a senior last year. He averaged 11.5 points and 3.1 assists last season.
Dillon Thomas, who shot a league-high 51.3% from 3-point range last season, is the other starter who must be replaced. Nunley said Thomas, who averaged 7.9 points last year, opted not to play this season because of a heavy load of classes in his senior year.
Greene is back after averaging a team-high 12.2 points and making a team-best 66 3-pointers last season.
Draper, a Northside High School graduate who averaged 10.7 points last year, is also back.
"One guy we will look to to become an alpha personality on our team is Kasey," Nunley said. "The league has a lot of really good players, and I think he has the potential to be one of them."
Draper will miss Tuesday's game with an ankle injury, though. He hopes to return to action later this month.
Sophomore center Ethan Rohan is back after averaging a team-high 7.9 rebounds last year.
But the 6-foot-7 Rohan averaged just 3.8 points last year, so he hopes to boost his offensive production.
"That's one thing I've worked on over the summer and during the preseason, is my offensive game in the post — staying after practice, working on my post moves every day," Rohan said.
Sophomore guard Efosa Edosomwan, who averaged 9.3 points off the bench last year, will start this season.
Price was supposed to start at point guard Tuesday, but the Northside graduate is out indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder.
Other players of note include sophomore Brandon Ellington and freshmen Trent Dawson and Justin Kuthan.
Roanoke ranked second in the league in scoring defense (62.1 ppg) last season, but just ninth in scoring offense (70.7 ppg).
"If we can maintain our defense the way it was last year and then add in the new pieces on offense, I feel we'll have a strong shot at making the top four spots [in the ODAC]," Draper said. "A lot of the guys have gotten better on the offensive end."