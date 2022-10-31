Roanoke College men's basketball team 'hungry' to make NCAAs

The Roanoke College men's basketball team is coming off its seventh straight winning season.

In none of those seasons, though, did the Maroons advance to the NCAA Division III tournament.

In fact, it has been 21 years since the Maroons last made the NCAAs.

But 10 of the top 11 scorers from last season are back from last year's 18-9 team, including four starters.

So the Maroons believe this is the season they can end their NCAA tournament drought.

"Every single one of us, we all want to make it to that tournament," said fifth-year senior guard Tripp Greene, whose team opens its season next week. "None of the guys here have made it yet and it's all [that] we're hungry for. That's the goal that everyone has.

"It's a very realistic goal. But we've thought that every year.

"We felt as though last year we deserved to be in the NCAA tournament. … It was our fault we didn't make it. And now this year we're all even more hungry."

Roanoke was in the "others receiving votes" category of the D3hoops.com Division III Top 25 preseason poll last week. Defending NCAA and ODAC champ Randolph-Macon, which handed Roanoke three of its nine losses last season, topped that poll.

"This group has the chance to be an outstanding group," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said. "It's hard to be elite, … but we're going to work really hard to see if we can assert ourselves into that category.

"With as much talent as we feel like we have, the depth that we have, if we do the right things, we should feel like we have a chance to succeed at a high level."

The Maroons finished fifth in the ODAC with a 9-7 league mark last season. They lost to Randolph-Macon in the ODAC semifinals.

There are six seniors on this year's roster, including the four returning starters.

"It's not common to have six seniors. We're fortunate," said Nunley, who is entering his seventh season at the helm of the Maroons. "We'll play like a veteran group."

"We have the potential to have a really good season, win a lot of games and hopefully make an NCAA run," senior power forward Kasey Draper said. "We definitely want to make sure that we make the NCAA tournament before we leave."

Draper, a Northside graduate, averaged 20.5 points and 6.8 rebounds last season. He made the All-ODAC first team.

This won't be Draper's final season of college basketball. He intends to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA granted all 2020-21 winter-sports athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic. He plans to play as a graduate student next season, either at Roanoke or at another college.

Senior guard Efosa U-Edosomwan is also back. He made the All-ODAC third team last year, when he averaged 13.4 points.

Greene (8.0 ppg) is also back on the wing. He decided to delay graduation and use his extra year of eligibility. He is taking additional undergraduate courses to make himself appealing to law schools.

It is not unusual for Division I players to use their extra year of eligibility. After all, they are get scholarships. But it is less common in Division III, which does not have athletic scholarships.

Greene, however, wanted to keep playing for the Maroons.

"It was a pretty easy decision for me," he said. "I wasn't ready to leave the guys yet.

"I want to win an ODAC championship before I go out. I think that's how all of us feel. We have a good chance."

Senior center Ethan Rohan (3.5 ppg, 6.0 rpg) is also back. Junior reserve post player Justin Kuthan (8.1 ppg) also returns.

The one vacancy in the starting lineup is at point guard. Nick Price, who averaged 4.9 points and 3.4 assists last season, has graduated. He has joined the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant.

The contenders to start at point guard are junior Trent Dawson, sophomore Joshua McClary and freshman Myles Morgan.

Another freshman, James River graduate Patrick Clevenger, could see action off the bench at forward.

Nunley wants his squad to be a better outside shooting team than it was last season, when Roanoke ranked just 11th in the ODAC in 3-pointers (158).

"We have to be a little more well-rounded on offense," Nunley said. "At times last year, teams were able to take some things away from us. … We've got to be able to have a little more versatility and [the] ability to attack defenses in different ways when that happens."

Roanoke ranked fifth in the ODAC in scoring offense (71.3 ppg).

"Being able to take a step up on the offensive end I think is what's going to take us over the [top]," Draper said. "We've been working on some things this year that are different from what we've done in the past in terms of sets we're trying to run, kind of motion offenses."

Defense should remain a plus. The Maroons led the ODAC in field-goal percentage defense (39.6%) last year.

"With what our guys are [doing] in the weight room, this is the strongest team that I've had," Nunley said. "It shows up defensively as far as wearing teams down."

Roanoke will open the season Nov. 11 against Maryville in Mount Union's tip-off tournament. Maryville is in the "others receiving votes" category of the D3hoops.com poll. Roanoke will face Whitworth, which is also in the "others receiving votes" cateogory, or seventh-ranked Mount Union the following day.

"It'll be a good gauge to see where we are," U-Edosomwan said of that tournament. "We have to come out strong or we'll be off to an 0-2 start."

The Maroons will host Alfred in the opener of their own tournament on Nov. 18. That tournament, formerly named after Dick Leftwich, has been renamed the Frankie Allen Tip-Off Tournament after the former Maroons great.