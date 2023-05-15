Roanoke College is returning to the NCAA Division III softball tournament.

The Maroons received an at-large NCAA bid Monday for the second straight year.

Roanoke was assigned to a four-team, double-elimination regional that will be hosted by defending Division III champion Christopher Newport.

The Maroons (27-12) will play Misericordia (26-11) in the regional opener at 2 p.m. Thursday in Newport News.

Seventh-ranked Christopher Newport (26-10) will meet York (23-19) at 4:30 p.m. in Thursday's other game.

The Maroons, who tied for the ODAC regular-season title before losing in the ODAC finals, gathered together Monday to watch the selection show on the NCAA's website.

"They came out of their seats [when Roanoke was announced]. They were excited," Roanoke coach Mike Mitchell said in a phone interview. "It was a 50-50 shot. … We got in, so it was nice.

"We weren't sure [about getting a bid], but our resume was better than it was last year. So I was pretty confident in that. But you never know."

Last year, Roanoke made its first NCAA tournament appearance since 2013.

The Maroons will now be making back-to-back appearances for the first time since the 2012 and 2013 seasons.

"We're moving in the right direction," Mitchell said. "Players have set a great team culture."

Roanoke was sent to Case Western Reserve in Ohio for its regional last year. The Maroons went 0-2 in the regional.

"We hadn't been [to the NCAAs] in awhile, so we didn't have the experience. We were a little wide-eyed going in, and star struck," Mitchell said. "Now they know what it's all about. They're ready to roll."

Roanoke was the fourth seed in its four-team regional last year but is the No. 2 seed in its regional this year. CNU is the top seed in the regional.

"I feel a little bit better with this draw," Mitchell said. "We have a legitimate shot."

Christopher Newport, which went 47-1 last year, got an at-large bid this year after losing to top-ranked Salisbury in the finals of the Coast to Coast Conference.

Roanoke split a doubleheader with CNU earlier this season. Roanoke won the first game 2-0 and lost the second game 1-0.

"We've demonstrated that we could play at their level," Mitchell said. "We think we can hang with them."

Misericordia, a Pennsylvania school, earned an automatic bid as the champ of the Freedom wing of the Middle Atlantic Conference.

York, another Pennsylvania school, earned an automatic berth as the champ of the Commonwealth side of the Middle Atlantic Conference.

Action in the regional will continue Friday and conclude Saturday.

Roanoke is one of three ODAC teams in the 62-team field. Thirteenth-ranked Virginia Wesleyan also got an at-large bid. Tenth-ranked Randolph-Macon earned one of the 18 automatic bids by beating Roanoke in the ODAC finals. Virginia Wesleyan and Randolph-Macon will each host a regional.

If Roanoke wins its regional, it will face the winner of Virginia Wesleyan's regional in a best-of three Super Regional.

The winners of the eight Super Regionals will meet in the finals in Texas.

The Maroons' pitching staff includes William Byrd graduate Jada Karnes (16-5, 1.50 ERA) and Lindsay Gedro (10-7, 2.21 ERA).

The Roanoke lineup includes Adriana Rivera (.333), Makayla Austin (.330), Morgan Clark (.320), Lord Botetourt graduate Lauren Hoffman (.318), Meri Bostic (.314) and Lilly Burns (.292)

The CNU team includes Blacksburg graduate Katie Currin (.271).

The Division III baseball pairings were also announced Monday. The 60-team field includes Lynchburg, Randolph-Macon, Shenandoah and Christopher Newport.