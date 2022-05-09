Roanoke College softball gets NCAA tournament bid

For the first time in nine years, the Roanoke College softball team is heading to the NCAA Division III tournament.

The Maroons (30-12) received an at-large bid to the 62-team tournament Monday.

"It validates that we're moving in the right direction," coach Mike Mitchell said in a phone interview. "It kind of validates all our hard work."

Mitchell said he figured Roanoke had a 60% chance of landing an at-large bid.

Roanoke was assigned to a four-team, three-day, double-elimination regional that will be held at Case Western Reserve in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Maroons are the bottom seed in the regional, even though they were ranked No. 15 in last week's Division III coaches poll — a higher ranking than any other team in the regional. But the NCAA tournament committee obviously has a different opinion of Roanoke than the voters in the poll.

Roanoke will face 20th-ranked Concordia (Wisconsin), the top seed in the regional, at 4:30 p.m. Friday. Concordia (33-4), which earned an automatic NCAA bid as the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference champ, is in the NCAAs for the first time since 2009.

The College of New Jersey (27-9), an unranked team seeded second in the regional, will face 25th-ranked and third-seeded Case Western Reserve (26-9) in Friday's other game.

If Roanoke wins its regional, it will face the winner of a regional being hosted by Trine in a super regional series May 20-21 for a berth in the eight-team World Series, which will be held at the Moyer Sports Complex in Salem from May 26-31.

The Maroons, who lost to Virginia Wesleyan in the ODAC finals on May 2, are in the NCAAs for the first time since 2013.

"This year they finally put it all together and turned the corner," Mitchell said. "It was good leadership by our seniors.

"This team has a lot of heart."

Roanoke is one of three ODAC teams in the NCAA field. Eleventh-ranked and defending NCAA champ Virginia Wesleyan earned an automatic bid as the ODAC tournament champ, while 14th-ranked Randolph-Macon received an at-large bid.

ODAC regular-season champ Lynchburg (26-19), which lost to Roanoke twice during the ODAC tournament, did not get an at-large bid.

Each of the teams in Roanoke's regional are from a different NCAA region. Roanoke is ranked only sixth in its region in the NCAA's regional rankings. Concordia is the top-ranked team in its region. The College of New Jersey is ranked second in its region. Case Western Reserve is ranked fourth in its region.

Mitchell said he does not yet know if Roanoke catcher Rachel Sirbaugh, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the ODAC finals, will be able to play Friday.

Roanoke ace Jada Karnes (William Byrd) is 20-5 with a 2.09 ERA and 143 strikeouts. No. 2 starter Shanan Hester is 6-7, including a no-hitter in the ODAC tournament.

"It's a pretty quality 1-2 punch," Mitchell said. "I feel comfortable with our pitching. That's what it takes to really be successful — pitching and defense."

Hester, who also plays shortstop, is batting .441. Kate Houle is batting .365, while Makayla Austin is hitting .350.

