Football will kick off next year at Roanoke College.

The NCAA Division III school announced Thursday that it has raised more than $1.3 million in its quest for football start-up money, eclipsing the fundraising goal it had set as a condition to reviving its football program.

Roanoke College, which has not had a football team since 1942, intends to field a club team in the 2024 season and upgrade to varsity football in 2025. The school plans to play a full ODAC schedule in 2025.

In conjunction with the start of football, the college also plans to add a marching band and a competitive cheerleading team.

"Anytime you can add 100-200 students to a small college's enrollment, that is good for the college," Roanoke College President Frank Shushok Jr. said Thursday in an interview on campus. "And I think anytime you're bringing more and more people to the Roanoke College campus and to the Salem area, you have residual recruitment effects by exposing people to the college."

Roanoke College (which has about 1,850 students) hopes to have about 50 football players in 2024, when the Maroons will play a partial schedule, and about 85 players in 2025.

The school hopes to add 50 band members and 30 cheerleaders for the 2024-25 school year. Shushok envisions the band will eventually have 100 students.

Adding football will no doubt have Title IX implications. Title IX, which banned sexual discrimination at federally funded schools, has led to more gender equity in college sports.

Shushok said Roanoke College will do a Title IX study to determine how many more female athletes will need to be added in the wake of adding football and how much more money will need to be spent on women's sports.

He expects the college will add as many as three varsity women's teams as the result of adding football. He said women's golf is one possibility. Upgrading the women's cycling club team to varsity status could be another possibility.

"We're going to be open to adding new sports and making sure that we're completely aligned with Title IX," Shushok said.

Shushok, who was hired by Roanoke College last summer, has a history of being at football-loving schools. He grew up in football-mad Texas, got a bachelor's degree from Baylor and earned a master's degree from Ohio State. He worked at Virginia Tech for 13 years.

"I've sure been around spirited places that gather around sports and often football," he said. "I've seen what it does to rally people, to bring diverse people together, and I think this is going to be really good for us."

Shushok sees football as a way to increase the connection between the Maroons and the Roanoke Valley.

"[This is a] community that loves to gather around football and hear a marching band," Shushok said. "Not everyone can get tickets and afford a Virginia Tech football game."

Roanoke College did a football feasibility study last summer.

In mid-April, Shushok sent an e-mail to the college’s students, faculty and staff in which he revealed he would ask the board of trustees to support a plan to reinstate football. The college began a quest to raise $1.2 million by June 1 in order to add football. The board approved Shushok’s proposal in April on the condition that the fundraising goal be met.

The college began its fundraising quest in early April with a “silent phase." So by the time Shushok sent his email in mid-April, the school had already raised $300,000 towards that $1.2 million goal.

The school wound up raising $1.32 million, said Roanoke College Vice President for Advancement Kim Blair.

"A large percentage of our Maroon family, and that's alumni and parents and friends of the institution, [made donations]," Blair said. "But we also brought in new folks from a corporate perspective and other friends in the community that had never supported the college before.

"We had six-figure gifts and down to $50 gifts."

Former Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer was among the guests the college brought in to woo donors at a few April cocktail parties.

The school set Thursday as its fundraising deadline, as opposed to taking a few years to meet its goal, because it wanted to play football next year.

"Raising $1.3 million in 45 days is never easy," Shushok said. "That was … a good barometer for us about the level of enthusiasm."

Why the rush to start football in 2024?

"When you think of where American higher education is right now, particularly small colleges, it's a competitive environment. And we want to be competitive," Shushok said.

About $300,000 of the $1.3 million came from local corporate sponsors, according to the college.

The college does not give out athletic scholarships, so the school does not need money for football scholarships.

Former ODAC rival Emory & Henry made the jump from the nonscholarship world of Division III to the scholarship world of Division II. But Shushok said he is not interested in moving up to Division II.

"I do not see us going into Division II," Shushok said. "The philosophy and nature of Division III athletics is a mission fit for us."

The college does not need to build a practice field or game field, either.

The Maroons will play their home games at Salem Stadium. Shushok said he did not recall what the cost of renting the stadium from the City of Salem will be but said it is "very reasonable."

The Maroons will hold their practices on campus at Alumni Field.

The school will renovate the Bast Center on campus to make room for football offices, locker rooms, a trainer’s room and a new weight room.

Shushok said the $1.3 million raised will cover all the startup costs. That includes the Bast Center construction costs; salaries for new football coaches and a new band director; buying football equipment and uniforms; and buying band instruments and uniforms. Shushok said he did not know the specific breakdown of those startup costs.

Shushok said he did not know what the annual football budget will be once the team is up and running. But he said the tuition revenue from the players will cover the annual costs of the team.

"[Football] will begin generating additional revenue beyond the cost of the program," Shushok said. "It'll also help us upgrade our other sports. … If we meet our success metrics with football, marching band and competitive cheer, it creates a revenue stream to invest in all of athletics."

Incoming athletic director Curtis Campbell will hire the new football coach this year. The coach will then begin recruiting players for the 2024 season.