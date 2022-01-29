Roanoke College uses defense to suppress Randolph in ODAC matchup

Frankie Allen, the Roanoke College basketball colossus of the 1960s and ’70s, was celebrated at halftime of the Maroons' Saturday matinee.

Given that Allen dominated every floor he ever played on, Roanoke entertained him and a substantial Cregger Center gallery fittingly by doing the same in a 79-51 Old Dominion Athletic bust-up of Randolph.

Maroons coach Clay Nunley had the chance to send 18 players into action and all of them played at a high level of defensive effectiveness in the runaway.

That said, the maximum volume level of appreciation all afternoon went to 5-foot-8, 135-pound freshman Hayden James, who averages 1.7 minutes a game and made the most of his time by scoring his team’s last field goal in the closing seconds.

The main story for Roanoke (14-4, 6-3), aside from a five-game winning streak and eight wins in its last 11, was stellar defense. The Maroons held the WildCats (4-14, 1-9) to 32.1% shooting and forced 16 turnovers that led to 23 points at the other end of the floor.

In addition, the Maroons solidified their fourth-place position in the ODAC standings.

Maybe most important of all to their success, the Maroons went about their work like a team that respected the opponent’s capabilities.

“We never looked at their record and judged them from that,” said Roanoke point guard Nick Price, the squad’s most tenacious defender. “We know they have a good team. They’ve had some close games that didn’t go their way. “

This was not one of them. Roanoke led the whole way, rolling out a 32-point lead late in the game.

“At halftime they were shooting 55% and we were shooting 29%,” said WildCats coach Pete Hamilton, a Randolph alumnus who got his basketball start playing for Cave Spring. “They are a good defensive team and we didn’t do ourselves any favors.”

One of the main issues was simply trying to find some sort of separation from the Maroons’ relentless man-to-man.

“You’d like to think you could break down their rotations playing with some pace, but I think we were standing a lot,” Hamilton said.

Roanoke didn’t do any of that. Most active of all was junior guard Efosa U-Edosomwan, who attacked the basket in a variety of ways en route to a game-high 18 points. Drives, jumpers, transition, a dunk — he did plenty in his 20.4 minutes of action.

“I just try to stay aggressive,” he said. “That’s the one way I can help our team, whether that’s to get some buckets for myself or drive and create for my teammates.”

Roanoke wing Kasey Draper, whose 20.3 points per game ranked second in the conference coming in, contributed 12 points but had his time on the floor reduced — first by two early fouls, then Nunley’s vigorous substitution schedule in the second half.

Tripp Greene had two of the Maroons’ five 3-pointers and finished with 10 points. Price also had a pair of triples (six points) to go with three assists, four rebounds and a steal.

Danny Bickey was the WildCats’ primary threat with 16 points, nine of that coming from long distance. Bickey was 6 for 14 from the floor.

“Our defensive output is what we pride ourselves on,” said U-Edosomwan, who also had three steals.

Roanoke is at Virginia Wesleyan for a 5 p.m. Monday tilt.