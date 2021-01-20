Roanoke College women look to keep offense clicking

Fans are not allowed at Roanoke College basketball games this season.
But for any who watch via live stream, the Roanoke women's basketball team promises to put on a good show.
The Maroons, seeking their third straight winning season, will open their delayed, abbreviated season Thursday at Shenandoah.
Roanoke ranked fifth out of 13 ODAC teams in scoring offense last season with an average of 68.7 points.
"Our style is a very uptempo, fast-paced style that not a lot of teams play, so if we're playing our game at our pace and doing what we're supposed to do, I think we're a very difficult team to compete against and to guard," coach Carla Flaherty said Wednesday in a phone interview.
"Because of our ability to have multiple scorers, I think it really makes games fun to watch."
Roanoke went 18-9 overall last year and tied for fifth in the ODAC with a 12-6 league mark.
"We've got a lot of seasoned players," Flaherty said. "If we play our best basketball, we can compete with any team."
The ODAC decided last summer to postpone the start of its winter sports season from November until this month because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"[The Maroons] are just happy to be playing," Flaherty said. "They're really excited to take the floor and just compete against somebody again."
Flaherty added Thursday's game with ODAC rival Shenandoah as a nonleague game. Next month's rematch will be the one that counts in the league standings.
Roanoke will also play Emory & Henry twice this year, once as a nonleague game and once as a conference game.
"We want to play as many games as possible for the girls, give them those opportunities," Flaherty said.
Roanoke was supposed to begin ODAC play Saturday at Randolph. But that game has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Randolph program, according to Flaherty. That leaves Roanoke with 12 games, including 10 ODAC games.
Only the top four teams in the ODAC standings will make the league tournament.
"That makes it fun," Flaherty said of the season. "Every game matters. You can't let one slip away.
"You have to play each game like it's a championship game."
Roanoke ranked seventh in the league in scoring defense (61 ppg) last year. The Maroons hope to be stingier this season.
"We're really putting an emphasis on getting stops and having our defense really lead to our offense," Flaherty said. "We really want to get after people and play that hard-nosed, man-to-man defense and make it difficult for them to get up the floor with the ball, but even in the halfcourt make it challenging to get to the rim — really force them to take outside shots.
"We have that team athleticism on the perimeter to be able to jump lanes. I think we'll be able to definitely force some turnovers in the halfcourt."
Guard Molly Hassel, who averaged 5.7 points as a senior last year, is the only starter who must be replaced.
Senior guard Kristina Harrel is back after averaging 11.2 points and making the All-ODAC second team.
"She does the dirty work," Flaherty said. "She's taking the charges. She never takes a possession off."
Junior point guard Whitney Hopson also returns. She averaged 9.4 points and 3.6 assists last year.
"She's really taken the reins in leading the offense," Flaherty said.
Junior guard Renee Alquiza (7.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg) is also back.
Morgan Micallef (4.9 ppg) and Rose Sande (4.9 ppg) will be the starting post players.
Kayla Kinsler (5.0 ppg) and Sayre Brandstatter (5.3 ppg) are also back.