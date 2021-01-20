Roanoke College women look to keep offense clicking

Flaherty added Thursday's game with ODAC rival Shenandoah as a nonleague game. Next month's rematch will be the one that counts in the league standings.

Roanoke will also play Emory & Henry twice this year, once as a nonleague game and once as a conference game.

"We want to play as many games as possible for the girls, give them those opportunities," Flaherty said.

Roanoke was supposed to begin ODAC play Saturday at Randolph. But that game has been canceled because of a positive COVID-19 test in the Randolph program, according to Flaherty. That leaves Roanoke with 12 games, including 10 ODAC games.

Only the top four teams in the ODAC standings will make the league tournament.

"That makes it fun," Flaherty said of the season. "Every game matters. You can't let one slip away.

"You have to play each game like it's a championship game."

Roanoke ranked seventh in the league in scoring defense (61 ppg) last year. The Maroons hope to be stingier this season.