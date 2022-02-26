Roanoke falls to Randolph-Macon in ODAC semifinals

Roanoke College knew it had its hands full on Saturday afternoon as it prepared to play top-seeded and D3hoops.com No. 1-ranked Randolph-Macon in the ODAC men's basketball tournament semifinals.

The challenge became even steeper when it was evident that the Yellow Jackets weren't suffering from any kind of mid-tourney lull.

R-MC held the fifth-seeded Maroons scoreless for nearly five minutes at the start and was up by double-digits just a few minutes later.

It put Roanoke in a hole it never recovered from, as the Yellow Jackets advanced to its fourth straight ODAC tourney final with a 75-58 win at Salem Civic Center.

"From the very first possession, they set a tone which was they were going to do what they could to make everything hard," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said of the Yellow Jackets. "From the defensive end, that meant just letting us get the ball to the frontcourt, that meant getting open for simple A to B passes. Everything was challenging, everything was hard, which is what you expect from every team. But they're able to do it at a very high level."

Led by ODAC player of the year Buzz Anthony and defensive player of the year Miles Mallory, Randolph-Macon (26-1) stretched its winning streak to 20 games.

Anthony scored a game-high 18 points, grabbed six rebounds and added seven assists, while Mallory added 13 points and showed off his defensive skills right away, blocking the first shot taken by the Maroons (18-9).

"Our top players have been consistent all year, so we have great trust in them," said R-MC coach Josh Merkel, whose team will try to win its third straight ODAC tournament title at 1 p.m. Sunday in Salem against Virginia Wesleyan (18-9), a 77-74 winner over Guilford. "And good pieces around them allow them to play with confidence ... and make my job as coach easy."

Randolph-Macon had Roanoke on the ropes right away, forcing two turnovers and getting the Mallory rejection on the Maroons' first three possessions. That sparked a 15-4 run to open the game.

The Maroons trailed 40-19 at halftime but got as close as 13 points on several occasions in the middle of the second half.

The Yellow Jackets shot 49.2% from the field (30 of 61) overall and were 13 of 29 (44.8%) from 3-point range.

"We wanted to come out strong," Roanoke senior guard and Northside grad Nick Price said. "We knew we could be right there. But they came out playing very physical, and we had to make some adjustments.

"Against a team like that, the margin of error is very slim. They will make you pay when you make mistakes."

Efosa U-Edosomwan led Roanoke with 16 points. Price added 11 and the Maroons got 10 apiece from Zach Rosenthal and Kasey Draper, the Maroons' other Northside graduate on the roster.

Price, who expects to graduate this semester, played the final game of his college career on Saturday. He said he does have one year of eligibility available to him as a result of the free year all college students got as a result of the COVID-19-hampered 2020-21 season. At this point, he said he doesn't plan on using that year. He moves on with no regrets. He started 51 of the 88 games he appeared in and established himself early in his career as one of the top defensive players in the ODAC.

"My family got to see me play a lot more than they would have if I had gone somewhere else," Price said. "And even though I've lived down the road in Roanoke County most of my life, coming to Salem was still something different. I never went to Salem much growing up, so this really felt like a new place."

Nunley, who said he started recruiting Price during his junior season at Northside, said there is too much to list when it comes to what Price has meant to his basketball program.

"I was telling Nick when I pulled him out of the game for the last time, I still remembered the first time I went to go visit him at Northside," Nunley said. "... From that point on, I told him I was going to recruit him as hard as I could to get him to come here. We thought this would be a great opportunity for him. ... There was a lot of work to get him, but the reward has been so great for our program and for me as a coach.

"Nick is a model person. He has become a tremendous leader for our team," Nunley said. "In my opinion, he's the best defensive player in our league. For the guys he had to guard night in and night out in our league, it was such a luxury for us to have him out there."

Virginia Wesleyan 77, Guilford 74

Tim Fisher scored 19 points and Corey Pelham added 18 as the Marlins (18-9) held on to beat the Quakers (18-7) to avenge their regular-season loss.

In a game with 42 fouls called and 54 free throws attempted, VWC was 24 of 35 from the line, including two from Pelham with four seconds to play that gave the Marlins a three-point lead. Pelham made all eight of his free throws.

Guilford, which saw its potential game-tying 3-point attempt fall off the mark at the buzzer, was led by Tyler Dearman with 20 points and Jaylen Gore with 15. The Quakers were just 4 of 24 from 3-point range.