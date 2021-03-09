Roanoke loses to Randolph-Macon in ODAC men's basketball semi

The No. 1 team in Division III ousted the No. 1 seed in the ODAC men's basketball tournament Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded and top-ranked Randolph-Macon defeated top-seeded and 15th-ranked Roanoke 77-71 in an ODAC semifinal at the Cregger Center in Salem.
Roanoke (10-2) saw its 10-game winning streak come to an end.
"They're just really good," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said of the Yellow Jackets. "They're just not a lot of margin for error. The minute you're out of position, you slip up, you have a breakdown, they see it and they penalize you.
"We played the best team we've played all year today."
Defending champ Randolph-Macon (10-0) advanced to Thursday's title game.
"An exciting time of year, to be playing for something," Yellow Jackets coach Josh Merkel said.
A championship will indeed be at stake Thursday, but not an automatic NCAA tournament bid. There won't be an NCAA Division III tournament this year.
"I could sit here and tell you it hurts, … and it does, but there's a lot more people that don't even get to play this year," said Randolph-Macon guard Buzz Anthony, who had 20 points and nine assists.
Randolph-Macon is ranked No. 1 in Division III in this week's D3hoops.com Top 15 poll, with Roanoke No. 15.
But the Yellow Jackets were seeded only fifth for the ODAC tournament because they did not play enough ODAC games to be eligible for a top-four seed. They played just three ODAC regular-season games, one fewer than the minimum required by the league to qualify for a top-four seed this year. So they wound up with the No. 5 seed in a drawing.
Roanoke won the ODAC regular-season crown and the top seed with a 7-0 league mark.
"I'll remember this season by all the challenges we had to overcome, whether it was COVID stuff or injuries," said Roanoke guard Efosa Edosomwan, who scored 22 points. "Time and time again, we just overcame things."
The Yellow Jackets, who took the lead for good with 11:25 to go, shot a sizzling 68.2% from the field (15 of 22) in the second half.
"They were going to attack us, whether it was with their guards or with their bigs, to get the ball to the rim off of post-ups, off of drives. And they finished," Nunley said.
Miles Mallory had 18 points and seven rebounds for Randolph-Macon, while 6-foot-7 reserve Ian Robertson added 15 points, three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.
The Yellow Jackets shot 52.7% from the field for the game.
"We've got great passers, unselfish guys, … and then guys that can finish," Merkel said. "it's hard to guard when you've got a 6-7 shooter [Robertson] out there."
Roanoke shot just 37.5% from the field, including 29.6% in the first half, against the Yellow Jackets' defense.
"You don't see very often that kind of size and length and physicality," Nunley said of the Yellow Jackets.
"We didn't finish well," Edosomwan said. "In the first half, … we were getting right to the rim, open shots. We just weren't hitting."
Kasey Draper (Northside) scored 19 points for the Maroons.
Down 46-36 with 14:45 left, the Maroons went on an 11-1 run to tie the game at 47 with 11:59 to go.
"We just have a never-quit mentality," Edosomwan said.
But the Yellow Jackets answered with three straight baskets to grab a 53-47 lead. They led the rest of the way.
The lead grew to 70-57 with 1:47 remaining.
Randolph-Macon beat Roanoke for the sixth straight time.
The Yellow Jackets went on a 9-0 run to grab a 13-6 lead with 11:02 left in the first half. They led the rest of the half.
The teams did not meet in the regular season; Roanoke had to cancel that game because of COVID-19 contact-tracing issues in the Roanoke program.
All nine Maroons who saw action Tuesday will be back next season.
"We didn't win tonight, but I love my team to death," Nunley said.