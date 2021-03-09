Roanoke loses to Randolph-Macon in ODAC men's basketball semi

But the Yellow Jackets were seeded only fifth for the ODAC tournament because they did not play enough ODAC games to be eligible for a top-four seed. They played just three ODAC regular-season games, one fewer than the minimum required by the league to qualify for a top-four seed this year. So they wound up with the No. 5 seed in a drawing.

Roanoke won the ODAC regular-season crown and the top seed with a 7-0 league mark.

"I'll remember this season by all the challenges we had to overcome, whether it was COVID stuff or injuries," said Roanoke guard Efosa Edosomwan, who scored 22 points. "Time and time again, we just overcame things."

The Yellow Jackets, who took the lead for good with 11:25 to go, shot a sizzling 68.2% from the field (15 of 22) in the second half.

"They were going to attack us, whether it was with their guards or with their bigs, to get the ball to the rim off of post-ups, off of drives. And they finished," Nunley said.

Miles Mallory had 18 points and seven rebounds for Randolph-Macon, while 6-foot-7 reserve Ian Robertson added 15 points, three 3-pointers and seven rebounds.

The Yellow Jackets shot 52.7% from the field for the game.