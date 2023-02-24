It took four overtimes, but the Roanoke College men's basketball team is moving on to the ODAC semifinals.

The fourth-seeded Maroons beat fifth-seeded Washington and Lee 117-103 in quadruple overtime in an ODAC tournament semifinal Friday at the Salem Civic Center.

"It's the craziest game I've ever played in," said Northside graduate Kasey Draper, who had 40 points for the Maroons.

It was the first ODAC tournament game to go four overtimes since Bridgewater beat Roanoke in a four-OT semifinal in 1988.

"It was definitely one for the ages," W&L junior forward Robert DiSibio said. "We played our hearts out and gave it everything we had.

"Sometimes you're just going off fumes. It seems like both teams were doing that. But sometimes you've just got to find that little extra something, especially in a game like that."

DiSibio tallied 46 points for W&L (18-8), breaking the ODAC tournament single-game mark.

"It was just playing off my teammates. They attract great [defensive] gravity because they're great shooters, so it opened up some lanes for me to drive," he said.

The Maroons (20-6) will meet top-seeded and second-ranked Randolph-Macon in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Saturday at the civic center.

But whether the Maroons will have enough energy to play on Saturday remains to be seen.

"The third overtime is when I really started to feel it. I started cramping in both my legs," Draper said. "It was really taking a toll on my body. You've just got to keep pushing through.

"The last overtime, I was definitely feeling it. I was taking some cramp medication."

The teams' 220 combined points broke the record for the most points in an ODAC tournament game.

DiSibio, who played 55 minutes, was 15 of 29 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. He also had 16 rebounds and four 3-pointers.

"This week he had an edge; I knew that he was going to come out and have a great performance against an unbelievably good defensive team in Roanoke," W&L coach Chris McHugh said. "He did a great job. He's scoring from all over the floor, he's getting to the foul line, posting up, hitting 3s."

Draper, who played 54 minutes, was 14 of 32 from the field, 7 of 14 from 3-point range and 5 of 13 from the free-throw line. He also had 11 rebounds.

"It was my teammates finding me when I was open for some 3-point shots to get me going early, and then once I saw a couple go through, it started to get my confidence going," he said.

"Kasey loves these moments," Maroons coach Clay Nunley said. "The bigger the stage, the more he's drawn to the moment."

Roanoke's Efosa U-Edosomwan had a triple-double with 24 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists. He played 48 minutes.

"He had a great floor game," Nunley said. "He was really good in his decision-making."

Roanoke won despite going just 21 of 42 from the free-throw line.

"It is kind of deflating as you're going through the game and missing free throws, myself included, knowing that we have the opportunity to put them away and we're kind of letting them stay in the game by missing free throws," Draper said.

Roanoke's Tripp Greene had 25 points and five 3-pointers in 58 minutes. Joshua McClary had 21 points, nine rebounds, four 3-pointers and eight assists in 46 minutes.

Jack Lewis had 19 points and 10 rebounds in 49 minutes for W&L. Drew Harrell had 15 points and 14 rebounds in 45 minutes.

Down 64-56 with 10:31 to go in regulation, the Generals went on a 15-2 run to grab a 71-66 lead with 3:35 left in regulation.

"That's just the character and DNA of our team," McHugh said.

Draper buried a 3-pointer to tie the game at 75 with 36 seconds left in regulation to force OT.

Lewis made a layup to tie the game at 82 with 20.6 seconds to go in the first OT.

DiSibio made a layup to tie the game at 90 with 18.5 seconds left in the second OT.

DiSibio sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 97 with 10.5 seconds left in the third OT.

Roanoke outscored the Generals 20-6 in the fourth OT. The Maroons opened the fourth OT on a 9-0 run to take the lead for good.

"We continued to sustain our defense," Nunley said. "I was really proud of how our guys fought to make everything hard.

"Both teams were just gassed, so you're just trying to hang in there, like one of those fights where you're just trying to get to the final bell."

Roanoke made 16 3-pointers.

W&L outrebounded the Maroons 71-52.