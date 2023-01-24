Rolen elected to Cooperstown, with Wagner 27 votes short

Slick-fielding third baseman Scott Rolen was elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Tuesday with just five votes to spare above the 75% needed.

The seven-time All-Star and eight-time Gold Glove winner earned induction in his sixth appearance on the ballot. He was picked on 297 of 389 ballots cast by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, getting 76.3% of the vote. A player needed 292 votes for election.

First baseman Todd Helton was second with 281 votes (72.2%), missing out on induction by 11 votes.

Former Ferrum great Billy Wagner was third with 265 votes, just 27 votes shy of induction. He was named on 68.1% of the ballots, way up from 51% last year.

Wagner saw his vote total rise for the sixth straight year. The seven-time All-Star reliever received 10.5% of the votes in his first year of eligibility in 2016, 10.2% in 2017 and 11.1% in 2018. He was at 16.7% in 2019 and rose to 31.7% in 2020. He jumped to 46.5% in 2021.

Wagner, who pitched for Ferrum from 1991-93, ranks sixth in major league history with 422 saves. He had 1,196 strikeouts and a 2.31 ERA in 903 innings.

Wagner, who pitched in the majors from 1995 through 2010, will also be able to be on the BWAA ballot in 2024 and 2025. If he is not elected by then, his candidacy will move to the Contemporary Baseball Era Players Committee of 16 Cooperstown inductees, media members and baseball executives.

Rolen became the 18th third baseman elected to the Hall, the fewest of any position.

Rolen will join Fred McGriff, elected last month by the contemporary baseball era committee, as the inductees at Cooperstown on July 23.

“You don't think about this. You think about doing the best you can,” Rolen said. “I never thought the Hall of Fame was going to be the answer.”

Rolen began his pro baseball career with Martinsville in the Appalachian League in 1993.

In the majors, Rolen had a .281 batting average with 316 homers and 1,287 RBIs for Philadelphia (1996-2002), St. Louis (2002-07), Toronto (2008-09) and Cincinnati (2009-12). He was a unanimous pick as the 1997 NL Rookie of the Year and hit .421 as the Cardinals won the 2006 World Series.

Rolen’s five-vote margin tied for the 12th-smallest among players elected by the writers and his 76.3% of the vote was the 10th lowest.

Rolen increased his votes from 63.2% last year and 10.2% in his first ballot appearance in 2018. That 10.2% became the lowest first-ballot percentage of a player later elected. The previous mark had been Duke Snider’s 17% in 1970. Snider was voted in with 86.5% in 1980.

Helton moved up from 52% last year and can have five more appearances on the ballot.

Andruw Jones was fourth in the voting at 58.1%, up from 41.1% last year. Gary Sheffield was fifth at 55%, up from 40.6% last year.

Among 14 players appearing on the ballot for the first time, Carlos Beltrán did the best with 181 votes. He tied with Jeff Kent for sixth in the voting at 46.5%. Kent rose from 32.7% last year.

It was Kent's final year on the writers' ballot. Sheffield gets one more attempt.

Beltrán’s vote total likely was impacted by his role in the Houston Astros cheating scandal.

Players tainted by drug suspensions again lagged. Alex Rodriguez was at 35.7% and Manny Ramirez at 33.2%.

Beltran and reliever Francisco Rodriguez were the only first-timers who reached the 5% threshold required to remain under consideration next year. Rodríguez received 42 votes (10.8%).

Eight blank ballots were submitted by writers.

Next year’s first-time eligibles include Adrián Beltré, Joe Mauer, David Wright, José Bautista and ex-Salem Avalanche star Matt Holliday.