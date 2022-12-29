Rosenthal lifts Roanoke to 10th straight win

Zach Rosenthal showed Thursday why he has a green light.

The Roanoke College sophomore guard scored a career-high 25 points in 21 minutes off the bench to lead the Maroons to a 94-55 win over Methodist in the first round of the Cregger Invitational at the Cregger Center in Salem.

Rosenthal sank a career-high seven 3-pointers.

"Once I saw the first couple go in, it's kind of that shooter's mentality. You just want to hunt the shot," Rosenthal said. "All you need is a glimpse of space. That's all you need sometimes to make a shot."

His teammates made sure to pass him the ball.

"Once you know that he's got it, he's cooking, you've got to get him the ball," said Roanoke forward Kasey Draper, a Northside High School graduate who had 21 points. "He's the only one that has the green light at any time in the possession to shoot a 3."

Roanoke (10-1) won its 10th straight game. The Maroons will face New York University (10-0), a 78-60 winner over Hanover, in the Cregger Invitational title game at 2 p.m. Friday.

Prior to Thursday, Rosenthal had never made more than five 3-pointers in a game in his college career.

"I don't think there's a guy in that locker room that's surprised by what he did. We see that at practice," Roanoke coach Clay Nunley said. "Our guys did a really good job of looking for him. And we've talked about that because … when he really gets going, … [teammates must] make a concerted effort to look for him because he's in a rhythm and he can shoot it like few players can."

Rosenthal was a big reason Roanoke was able to take control of the game in the second half.

Leading 52-43 with 14:49 to go, the Maroons went on a 15-0 run to build a 67-43 cushion with 10:38 remaining. Rosenthal had 12 points in the run.

Rosenthal began the 15-0 run with three 3-pointers. He was 4 of 6 from 3-point territory in the run.

He entered Thursday averaging 9.0 points. But he was 7 of 13 from 3-point range Thursday.

"We were able to get some stops defensively and we were able to push the ball in transition and my teammates were able to find me when I was open," Rosenthal said. "I was able to figure out where the open pockets are, the open spots, and make shots."

Rosenthal graduated from The Stewart School in Richmond. He picked the Maroons over Randolph-Macon and Hood.

He averaged 4.8 points and 8.8 minutes as a Roanoke freshman last season but is averaging 16.7 minutes this season. He has scored in double figures seven times this season.

"The games are slowing down a lot for me," Rosenthal said. "Last year it was really fast as a freshman. … I've been able to slow it down a little bit, which has helped me become a better decision-maker and kind of see things better."

Methodist (0-10) made just five 3-pointers to Roanoke's 12.

Justin Kuthan had 12 points off the bench for the Maroons. Kuthan and Efosa U-Edosomwan each snared eight rebounds, helping Roanoke outrebound the visitors 44-26.

Roanoke shot 56.9% from the field to the Monarchs' 35.6%. Roanoke shot a sizzling 61.3% in the second half.

The Maroons, who are off to a 3-0 start in ODAC play, average 82.5 points.

"We've been able to play a lot of guys. I think that's helped us to wear teams down at times," Nunley said. "Offensively, we've been a pretty efficient group. … That's a reflection of the balance that we have and the depth. We have some unselfish guys, so you don't see our guys take a lot of bad shots."

Roanoke has not lost since a season-opening 90-81 loss to Maryville in Mount Union's tournament on Nov. 11. Roanoke also struggled defensively the following game, when it beat Whitworth 89-86 in the tournament's consolation game.

"We came back, regrouped after that first week of basketball and really cranked up our defense," Draper said. "It was definitely kind of a gut check."