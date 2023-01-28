Ryan Dunn's spark off the bench helps No. 7 Virginia pull away from Boston College for sixth straight win

“Turnovers, they just magnitate towards him. He generates blocks, steals,” said Gardner. “His ability, on defense, to just be a nightmare is something we need.”

With UVa going just 2 for 13 from 3-point range to start the game, it found other ways to score the basketball, and Gardner – especially in the second half – led that charge.

Gardner scored eight of his 18 points during a four minute stretch early in the second half as Virginia went up 15 after a pair of his free throws with 17:38 to go.

“This time has a fine balance,” said Gardner. “When things aren’t going well, we can go inside. In the second half, we started stretching them out and we started hitting deep shots. I think we did a good job of mixing it up.”

Virginia finished with 20 assists on 30 field goals, committed 11 turnovers, and shot 50.8% for the game. The Cavaliers hit four of their six 3-pointers in the second half, scoring 70 or more points for the third straight game and 11th time this season. It's 11-0 in those games.