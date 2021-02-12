Samford-VMI basketball preview capsule

Notes: Fans are not allowed at this game because VMI recently closed its campus to visitors in the wake of COVID-19 issues at the school. … Samford beat VMI 84-71 on Dec. 30. … Samford has won 12 of the last 13 meetings in this series, with VMI's lone win in that span having come in last year's SoCon tournament. … VMI's Greg Parham needs eight points to reach 1,000 for his career. He averages 18.9 points. … VMI leads the league in 3-point field-goal percentage (39.1%). … After having six straight games postponed because of Samford's COVID-19 issues, Samford lost at Mercer in double overtime Monday. Samford then fell at Mercer in overtime Wednesday. … Myron Gordon averages 15.6 points for the Bulldogs, who have lost seven of its last eight games.