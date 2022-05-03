Sanborn resigns as Ferrum men's basketball coach

Tyler Sanborn is leaving the bench.

Sanborn has resigned as the Ferrum men's basketball coach after five seasons at the college. The school announced his exit on Twitter on Monday night.

Sanborn said Tuesday he is leaving coaching to take a sales job in Richmond.

"It was time to step away," Sanborn, 34, said in a phone interview. "A good opportunity came up — not really anything I was looking for.

"Basketball's been my life for my entire life, basically. Played college, played professionally, been coaching for 10 years. I think it's just time for a change to maybe reinvigorate some aspects of my life that kind of don't get as much attention because of coaching.

"I love coaching; it was great to me. Basketball's great to me. The ODAC was great to me. But I'm excited to enjoy other aspects of life. Taking a step back, I'll have an opportunity to have a little bit more balance and be able to do some things I've been wanting to do."

Sanborn and Ferrum athletic director John Sutyak each said it was Sanborn's choice to leave.

"A big loss for us," Sutyak said Tuesday in a phone interview. "I wasn't prepared for it."

Sanborn said leaving was a tough decision.

"I went back and forth multiple times," he said. "At the end of the day, I just thought this was a good chance for me to … reinvent myself a little bit and be able to have some upside financially and give myself a little bit more control of my future."

Ferrum was 6-19 overall and just 1-15 in ODAC play this year.

But the Panthers did have two winning seasons under Sanborn.

Ferrum went 15-12 overall and 9-7 in ODAC play in the 2019-20 season. It was the first time Ferrum finished with an overall winning record since the 2012-13 season. Ferrum lost in the 2020 ODAC quarterfinals. It was the first time Ferrum had qualified for a league tournament since 2016, when it belonged to the USA South.

The Panthers went 7-6 overall and 5-4 in ODAC play in the 2020-21 season, which was delayed and abbreviated because of the coronavirus pandemeic. They reached the ODAC semifinals that year.

Sanborn, who was a standout center at Guilford, served as a Hampden-Sydney assistant for five years before taking the Ferrum job. It was his first head-coaching job.

He said the program is in better shape than it was when he came aboard.

"We renovated the locker room," he said. "We created a players' lounge. We bought new shooting machines."

Ferrum went 6-19 overall and 4-12 in the USA South in the 2017-18 season, which was Sanborn's first year at the school. The school then moved to the ODAC. Ferrum went 5-20 overall and 4-12 in the ODAC in Sanborn's second season at the school.

Sanborn said he will miss coaching.

"I'll miss being around the guys," he said. "I'll miss the daily interactions with our players and staff.

"Being in a tight-knit community like a college campus is something that's hard to duplicate."

Will he ever return to coaching?

"Probably not," he said. "The business side of coaching is tough."

Sanborn's assistant this year, Carson Long, left last month to become an assistant at Hampden-Sydney.

