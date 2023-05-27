Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Scott Allison has been in charge of the Roanoke College athletic department since 1989.

But that won't be the case for much longer.

Allison will be retiring as the Maroons' athletic director at the end of June. He will be leaving a school where he was also an athlete and a coach.

"This place has meant the world to me," Allison, 65, said in a recent interview in his office.

So it's understandable that Allison became emotional recently at the annual awards brunch for Roanoke College athletes.

"It got to the end and I said to the crowd, 'This is my last one,’ and I lost it there for a little bit," he said.

His office is in the Cregger Center — a building that did not exist when Allison took over the athletic department.

Kerr Stadium, which is the site of the NCAA Division III women's lacrosse final four this weekend, did not exist back then, either.

Eight of Roanoke's varsity teams also did not exist when Allison started. Allison is also responsible for hiring all but one of the college's current head coaches.

"An indelible legacy," ODAC commissioner Brad Bankston said. "From a sports sponsorship perspective and from a facilities perspective, he's put them in a very good position."

'He cares about the kids'

Allison, who grew up in Maryland, played soccer and lacrosse for the Maroons before graduating in 1979. He was part of a national championship lacrosse team.

After assistant coaching stints at two small colleges in Maryland, he became an assistant men's lacrosse coach at Navy. After two years with the Midshipmen, he became the head men's lacrosse and women's soccer coach at Dartmouth.

But he exited Division I member Dartmouth after three years to join a Division III school — his alma mater. He returned to Roanoke in 1986 as the men's soccer and men's lacrosse coach.

"I was getting my brains beat in in men's lacrosse [at Dartmouth]," he said. "Being able to come back here and have immediate success in both men's lacrosse and men's soccer was important to me from a growth standpoint."

He juggled the soccer and lacrosse jobs for two school years before the college split up those duties. Allison remained the men's soccer coach, while Bill Pilat was promoted from assistant to head men's lacrosse coach. Pilat is the only current Roanoke head coach that was hired before Allison became athletic director, although Allison had been the one who brought Pilat aboard as an assistant coach.

In 1989, Ed Green stepped down as Roanoke's athletic director and men's basketball coach to become the athletic director at Coastal Carolina.

Allison decided to pursue Roanoke's athletic director vacancy.

"It didn't seem like anyone else wanted it," he said with a laugh.

But Allison did. Paul Griffin had been both the Roanoke men's lacrosse coach and athletic director when Allison was a Roanoke athlete. So Allison wanted to be an athletic director, too.

"Paul Griffin had such an impact on me," Allison said. "My motivation of getting into it was was to have the same kind of effect on student-athletes that Paul Griffin had on me."

Allison became the athletic director but continued to serve as men's soccer coach.

But after the 2012 season, Allison gave up the job of men's soccer coach to focus on being the athletic director. He had a school-record 309 wins in his 27 seasons as the men's soccer coach.

He misses being a coach.

"I got into [coaching] because I wanted to be around student-athletes," he said. "I still get a little bit of a fix as an athletic director, to be part of the journey, but it's not the same as being a head coach and being right in the middle and orchestrating the journey."

Interacting with athletes is his favorite part about being athletic director.

"It's the kids that are a part of the huddle along with you that really make that journey kind of special," Allison said.

"He cares about the kids," Maroons men's basketball coach Clay Nunley said. "He's really dialed in to each of the teams and the kids."

'Sounding board'

Allison has hired many head coaches at Roanoke, including Nunley; Phil Benne, who is the winningest women's soccer coach in Maroons history; Mike Mitchell, who guided the Maroons to the 2022 and 2023 NCAA softball tournaments; former longtime men's basketball coach Page Moir; and former longtime cross country and track and field coach Finn Pincus.

Nunley said Allison relates really well to coaches because of Allison's coaching experience.

"I bounce stuff off of him," Nunley said. "I've used him as a sounding board. … It's been a great resource for those of us as coaches to be able to have that sounding board right there in the office."

For Allison, watching coaches grow and succeed has been one of the fun parts of his job. He is proud of all the good coaches he has hired.

"Not that I haven't made my mistakes, but certainly my batting average has been better than anticipated," Allison said. "It's a difficult process. You really don't know until you throw somebody in the fire and see how they're going to do.

"When you try to find a good head coach, you've got to count on them being a good person because [stuff is] going to hit the fan at some point and they're going to have to react under pressure. And how they handle themselves is so important to how the student-athletes are going to handle themselves."

Allison's coaching background has helped him be a mentor to coaches.

"I was always there to either step in or be a sounding board," Allison said. "It's important to have a superior that has lived it a little bit and is able to supply guidance in those tough times."

Pilat appreciates Allison's patience.

"When things are tough, like when a crisis happens, he's really calm," Pilat said.

There was a crisis three years ago. Allison had to guide the department through the coronavirus pandemic.

"COVID was really hard," Allison said.

'Difficult profession'

Roanoke has 21 varsity sports, including eight that have debuted under Allison's watch — softball, baseball, wrestling, men's volleyball, men's and women's swimming and women's cross country and track and field. Baseball and softball have since reached their respective Division III World Series, while two female runners won NCAA individual track titles.

Allison said almost 30% of Roanoke College students are athletes — a percentage that was in the teens when he became the athletic director.

"Athletics plays a pivotal role in enrollment for a good number of our institutions," Bankston said. "Scott's done a great job of fostering that athletic department in a way that's enhanced that for Roanoke College."

Facilities have also improved under Allison's watch.

Kerr Stadium, which is the Maroons' home for soccer, lacrosse and field hockey, debuted in 2006.

The Cregger Center, which is the department's headquarters and also the home for basketball, track and field and volleyball, debuted in 2016. The building's foyer was recently named after Allison.

"The Cregger Center is among the best [arenas] in the entire country at our level," Allison said. "I'm quite proud to have been part of the planning for that."

Allison is the longest-serving current athletic director in the ODAC.

"We've made a difference over my time here, my coaches and I and those administrators that we've worked with," Allison said. "We've made athletics something of which [alumni] can be proud. We might not have won as many championships as they would've liked us to, … but I think our overall focus on success and achievement in that arena has been pretty good."

Some athletic directors might have left for a bigger school, but Allison has remained in his role for 34 years.

Allison, who was divorced in 1998, said he has stayed at Roanoke for family reasons.

"At the time it would have been right for me to move, I was going through a divorce and didn't want to leave my kids. I wanted to be a part of their lives every day," he said. "I don't regret staying here at all."

He said it is possible his time-consuming job played a role in that marriage ending.

"This is a difficult profession on a family," he said. "I chose to be a visible A.D., which I think you need to be, especially at this level. But that certainly can take a toll on a family because you're working nights, you're working weekends."

Both of Allison's children wound up graduating from Roanoke College. His daughter, Claire, is a hair stylist in Maryland. His son, Brooks, is a writer for "The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon" in New York.

Allison married his current wife, Bonnie, in 2000.

Allison announced in November that he would retire at the end of the school year. Roanoke has yet to name his successor; Allison has not been involved in that search.

Allison said he could have stayed as athletic director but felt "it was just time" to retire.

"I'm looking forward to whatever the next chapter brings," he said. "Looking forward to spending time with Bonnie, doing some traveling, and hopefully being able to see the kids a little bit more."

But he will miss his job, especially attending games.

"That feeling you get [as a kid] on Saturday morning when you've got a 1 o'clock basketball game and you put your uniform on? That feeling, I've been able to live my entire life," he said. "That's probably been the most fun. Even though I'm just an A.D., with the big games, I'm totally into them."

Allison and his wife do not plan to move from Salem. So Roanoke fans should not be surprised to still see Allison at the Maroons' games.

"They might not see me a lot next year, but I think [they will] in future years," he said.