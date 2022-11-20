Scott Wachenheim resigns as VMI's football coach

Scott Wachenheim, who steered the VMI football team to the first FCS playoff bid in its history, has resigned as the Keydets' coach.

VMI athletic director Jim Miller said Sunday that Wachenheim, 60, informed him of his decision Saturday night.

Miller said he was surprised by Wachenheim's decision.

"The way he described it is he needed to take a step back from VMI," Miller said in a phone interview. "I think he was 30-something straight years of [coaching] and he needed to take a break. He didn't want to use the word retirement or anything.

"It is 100% his decision. Neither I nor [Superintendent Cedric Wins] or anybody asked him to consider anything at all."

Miller said Wachenheim met with Wins on Sunday morning and emailed the football players Sunday afternoon.

Wachenheim, who earned FCS national coach of the year honors for the spring 2021 season, was 24-61 in eight seasons at VMI.

The team went 1-10 overall and 0-8 in the Southern Conference this year.

"I'm sure for a man as competitive as he is, it was disconcerting," Miller said.

Wachenheim, who was under contract through the 2025 season, could not be reached for comment Sunday.

The Keydets lost to The Citadel on Saturday, finishing the season on a nine-game losing streak.

But recent seasons had been much better than that one.

The Keydets enjoyed winning seasons in the spring of 2021 and in the fall of 2021. They were the first back-to-back winning seasons for the Keydets since they had six straight winning seasons from 1957-62.

VMI went 6-2 overall in the 2021 spring season for its first winning season since 1981. VMI went 6-1 in conference play to win the SoCon title for the first time since 1977. The nationally ranked Keydets made the FCS playfoffs for the first time but lost lost at James Madison in the first round.

Wachenheim reaped two FCS national coach of the year awards for his success that season.

"He experienced some significant success while he was here," Miller said. "Winning a conference championship at VMI is a pretty big deal in any sport. We've only won two in the last 20 years and one of them was football, which is a very high-profile sport here."

The Keydets finished 6-5 overall last fall, when they tied for fourth place with a 4-4 league mark.

Wachenheim went 6-38 in his first four years at VMI, including an 0-11 record in 2017.

He changed his program after the winless season. He installed the no-huddle, pass-happy Air Raid offense. He also asked his players to come up with the program’s mission statement and core values.

But VMI went just 1-10 in 2018. VMI beat Division II Tusculum in November 2018 to snap a 25-game losing streak.

The program's stunning turnaround began in 2019, when the Keydets went 5-7 overall (with two of those losses coming to FBS foes) and 4-4 in SoCon play for their most overall wins since 2003 and their most league wins since 1979. VMI won at East Tennessee State in September 2019 to snap a 22-game SoCon losing streak. The team beat The Citadel for the first time since 2002.

Wachenheim was voted the 2019 Southern Conference coach of the year.

But recruiting is always a challenge at VMI. It is difficult to lure high school recruits to the military school, and VMI is not a magnet for players in the transfer portal, either.

VMI also does not have a graduate school. So standouts in recent years have left VMI to join other programs as graduate transfers in order to use the extra year of eligibility that the NCAA gave fall 2020 athletes because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Former VMI quarterback Reece Udinski, for example, joined Maryland as a graduate transfer for the fall 2021 season and helped Richmond make the FCS playoffs this year. Former VMI receiver Jakob Herres also joined Richmond as a graduate transfer this year.

Wachenheim had to replace both his coordinators after last season, including Billy Cosh, who became Richmond's offensive coordinator.

The Keydets were hampered by injuries this year.

Wachenheim, an Air Force Academy graduate, was an assistant at Air Force, Arkansas, Colorado, Utah State, Rice, Liberty and Virginia. He also was an assistant in the NFL with Washington.

Wachenheim becomes the third high-profile coach to leave VMI this year. Basketball coach Dan Earl left in March to become the coach at Chattanooga. Baseball coach Jonathan Hadra left in July to become an Old Dominion assistant.