Scouting the ACC 2020: Boston College

COACH: Jeff Hafley (first season)
2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4
2019 BOWL: lost to Cincinnati 38-6 in Birmingham Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 6 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: RB David Bailey, TE Hunter Long, C Alec Lindstrom, OT Tyler Vrabel, OT Ben Petrula, OG Zion Johnson, LB Max Richardson
KEY LOSSES: RB AJ Dillon, QB Anthony Brown, OG John Phillips, TE Jake Burt
FORMER OHIO STATE CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JEFF HAFLEY ON TAKING OVER AT BC: "Right now [foes are] going to say, 'What are [the Eagles] going to look like on defense?’ Are they going to study my Ohio State film? Are they going to study [coordinator Tem] Lukabo's Cincinnati Bengal film? Are they going to go back and watch my Cleveland Brown tape? Are they going to watch my San Francisco tape? … You're not going to be able to figure out what we're doing until the first game."
HAFLEY ON HIS APPROACH: "I try never to get too high, never to get too low. I try to be consistent with the players. … That's the only way to be a really good leader. No matter what, I'm not going to change who I am. If I let all this get to me right now, I'd probably have gray hair or no hair."
QB PHIL JURKOVEC ON TRANSFERRING FROM NOTRE DAME: "We're running a lot more NFL-type stuff — longer play-calling, huddling up. Huddling is something I haven't done since middle school. … I feel a lot more comfortable with it now, and I like it. I like being able to control the huddle and the command that this offense gives the quarterback."
