Scouting the ACC 2020: Boston College

FORMER OHIO STATE CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JEFF HAFLEY ON TAKING OVER AT BC: "Right now [foes are] going to say, 'What are [the Eagles] going to look like on defense?’ Are they going to study my Ohio State film? Are they going to study [coordinator Tem] Lukabo's Cincinnati Bengal film? Are they going to go back and watch my Cleveland Brown tape? Are they going to watch my San Francisco tape? … You're not going to be able to figure out what we're doing until the first game."