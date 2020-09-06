 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the ACC 2020: Boston College
0 comments

Scouting the ACC 2020: Boston College

Only $5 for 5 months

COACH: Jeff Hafley (first season)

2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4

2019 BOWL: lost to Cincinnati 38-6 in Birmingham Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 6 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: RB David Bailey, TE Hunter Long, C Alec Lindstrom, OT Tyler Vrabel, OT Ben Petrula, OG Zion Johnson, LB Max Richardson

KEY LOSSES: RB AJ Dillon, QB Anthony Brown, OG John Phillips, TE Jake Burt

FORMER OHIO STATE CO-DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR JEFF HAFLEY ON TAKING OVER AT BC: "Right now [foes are] going to say, 'What are [the Eagles] going to look like on defense?’ Are they going to study my Ohio State film? Are they going to study [coordinator Tem] Lukabo's Cincinnati Bengal film? Are they going to go back and watch my Cleveland Brown tape? Are they going to watch my San Francisco tape? … You're not going to be able to figure out what we're doing until the first game."

HAFLEY ON HIS APPROACH: "I try never to get too high, never to get too low. I try to be consistent with the players. … That's the only way to be a really good leader. No matter what, I'm not going to change who I am. If I let all this get to me right now, I'd probably have gray hair or no hair."

QB PHIL JURKOVEC ON TRANSFERRING FROM NOTRE DAME: "We're running a lot more NFL-type stuff — longer play-calling, huddling up. Huddling is something I haven't done since middle school. … I feel a lot more comfortable with it now, and I like it. I like being able to control the huddle and the command that this offense gives the quarterback."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 19;at Duke

Sept. 26;Texas State

Oct. 3; North Carolina

Oct. 10; Pittsburgh

Oct. 17;at Virginia Tech

Oct. 24; Georgia Tech

Oct. 31; at Clemson

Nov. 7;at Syracuse

Nov. 14;Notre Dame

Nov. 27;Louisville

Dec. 5;at Virginia

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Raheem Blackshear at practice part 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert