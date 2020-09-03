Scouting the ACC 2020: Clemson

DABO SWINNEY ON PLAYING THIS FALL: "We all understand that there's risk. And if you told me if we cancel football that nobody can get the virus, I'd be the first person to sign up. But that's not reality. The virus isn't going away. It's still going to be here in the spring. … We just want to do what we love to do. … They are not just students — they're student-athletes; that's part of why they came. … We can still offer students [classes] online, but you can't be an athlete online."