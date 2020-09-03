Scouting the ACC 2020: Clemson

COACH: Dabo Swinney (130-31 in 12 seasons)
2019 RECORD: 14-1, 8-0 (ACC champ)
2019 BOWL: beat Ohio State 29-23 in CFP semi (Fiesta Bowl) and lost to LSU 42-25 in CFP final
RETURNING STARTERS: 5 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR-RS Amari Rodgers, OT Jackson Carman, DT Tyler Davis, DT Nyles Pinckney, DE Justin Foster, LB James Skalski, CB Derion Kendrick
KEY LOSSES: WR Justyn Ross (injured), WR Tee Higgins, OT Tremayne Anchrum, OG John Simpson, OG Gage Cervenka, C Sean Pollard, LB Isaiah Simmons, CB A.J. Terrell, S Tanner Muse, S K'Von Wallace
DABO SWINNEY ON PLAYING THIS FALL: "We all understand that there's risk. And if you told me if we cancel football that nobody can get the virus, I'd be the first person to sign up. But that's not reality. The virus isn't going away. It's still going to be here in the spring. … We just want to do what we love to do. … They are not just students — they're student-athletes; that's part of why they came. … We can still offer students [classes] online, but you can't be an athlete online."
SWINNEY ON THE TEAM: "I love our team. That first [string] OL I think has got a chance to be a special group. Same thing at quarterback. Same thing at tight end. Same thing at running back. Same thing at wideout. That defensive line, we've got a really good group there — good depth. Our ’backers, I don't think we've ever had a better group."
QB TREVOR LAWRENCE ON HONING HIS SKILLS: "We were lucky — we got nine practices in spring. A lot of teams didn't get any. We got over half of our practices in before the pandemic because we started so early. So I got to work on a lot of things I wanted to work on. I wanted to work on my base and just accuracy. I think towards the end of the year my mechanics got a little off."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!