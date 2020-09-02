 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC 2020: Duke
COACH: David Cutcliffe (72-79 in 12 seasons at Duke, 116-108 in 18 seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 3-5

2019 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: RB Deon Jackson, TE Noah Gray, WR-RS Damond Philyaw-Johnson, C Jack Wohlabaugh, DE Chris Rumph, DE Victor Dimukeje, S Michael Carter

KEY LOSSES: QB Quentin Harris, LB Koby Quansah, PK AJ Reed, P Austin Parker

DAVID CUTCLIFFE ON TAKING OVER THE OFFENSIVE PLAY-CALLING DUTIES: "Dealing with all the stress and emotions that everyone feels throughout this pandemic, and then to throw in an offensive coordinator's job with it, has been unique. It's been challenging. It's been fun at times, but I'll be real honest with you, it's been a load."

CUTCLIFFE ON QB AND CLEMSON GRADUATE TRANSFER CHASE BRICE: "He's got great arm talent. He's a natural thrower. His accuracy level is really high. He's got a great football IQ. He's still obviously learning a system. It's tough as a quarterback. He did get the benefit of some Zoom meetings, but not what the other guys got all through the spring because he was still in the process of trying to graduate. So he's catching up."

DE CHRIS RUMPH ON OPENING AGAINST NOTRE DAME: "That's exciting for us because not only do we get to play one of the best teams in the country, but that's two straight years [after opening last year with a loss to Alabama] that we start off with a top-10 team. We kind of got let down last year, but this year is an opportunity to put Duke on the map."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;at Notre Dame

Sept 19;Boston College

Oct. 3;Virginia Tech

Oct. 10;at Syracuse

Oct. 17;at N.C. State

Oct. 31;Charlotte

Nov. 7;North Carolina

Nov. 14;at Virginia

Nov. 21;Wake Forest

Nov. 28;at Georgia Tech

Dec. 5;Florida State

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

