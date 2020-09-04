Scouting the ACC 2020: Florida State

MIKE NORVELL ON LEAVING MEMPHIS FOR FSU: "I am honored to join … with all of the Florida State family in helping take one of the most iconic brands and iconic programs in college football and return it to where it's supposed to be. … We're going to do things the ’Nole way and that is competing to be excellent in every aspect of what we do. … We're going to approach everything with a championship mindset … because this program is going back to the top."

LB LEONARD WARNER ON DECIDING TO STAY AFTER NORVELL WAS HIRED: "I had a conversation with Coach Norvell when he first got here, and what he asked me for was a chance to prove himself. When he spoke to me and I looked in the man's eyes, I believed that he was going to do his best to put this program to where it's supposed to be. I think he asked for six months or something like that, and … in two or three months, I already knew I wasn't going anywhere."