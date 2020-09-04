 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC 2020: Florida State
Scouting the ACC 2020: Florida State

COACH: Mike Norvell (first season at FSU; 38-15 in four seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4

2019 BOWL: lost to Arizona State 20-14 in Sun Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 9 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB James Blackman, RB Jashaun Corbin, WR Tamorrion Terry, DT Marvin Wilson, DT Cory Durden, S Hamsah Narsirildeen, CB Asante Samuel

KEY LOSSES: RB Cam Akers, CB Stanford Samuels

MIKE NORVELL ON LEAVING MEMPHIS FOR FSU: "I am honored to join … with all of the Florida State family in helping take one of the most iconic brands and iconic programs in college football and return it to where it's supposed to be. … We're going to do things the ’Nole way and that is competing to be excellent in every aspect of what we do. … We're going to approach everything with a championship mindset … because this program is going back to the top."

LB LEONARD WARNER ON DECIDING TO STAY AFTER NORVELL WAS HIRED: "I had a conversation with Coach Norvell when he first got here, and what he asked me for was a chance to prove himself. When he spoke to me and I looked in the man's eyes, I believed that he was going to do his best to put this program to where it's supposed to be. I think he asked for six months or something like that, and … in two or three months, I already knew I wasn't going anywhere."

S CYRUS FAGAN ON THE MENTALITY OF THE PROGRAM: "We've done been at the worst. … We've been down, so we know what the bottom feels like. We're trying to reach the top. The stuff that we [were] doing, … it wasn't working. So now we see change."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12; Georgia Tech

Sept. 26;at Miami

Oct. 3;Jacksonville State

Oct. 10;at Notre Dame

Oct. 17;North Carolina

Oct. 24;at Louisville

Nov. 7;Pittsburgh

Nov. 14;at N.C. State

Nov. 21;Clemson

Nov. 28;Virginia

Dec. 5;at Duke

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

