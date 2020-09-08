Scouting the ACC 2020: Georgia Tech

COACH: Geoff Collins (3-9 in one season at Georgia Tech; 18-19 in three seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6
2019 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 9 on offense, 10 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB James Graham, RB Jordan Mason, WR Ahmarean Brown, OG Jack DeFoor, LB David Curry, CB Tre Swilling, S Juanyeh Thomas
KEY LOSSES: TE Tyler Davis, RB Nathan Cottrell
GEOFF COLLINS ON SPECIAL TEAMS: "There were certain games that we might be 10-12 pounds per man outmanned on the kickoff units or the return units. And that's been a big point of emphasis, making sure our strength levels, our size levels are increasing. … We didn't inherit a roster that had tight ends. We inherited a roster that only had four linebackers. And most of the time, those are the positions that are your core special-teams groups."
S JUANYEH THOMAS ON HOME ATTENDANCE BEING LIMITED TO 20% CAPACITY THIS YEAR: "Collins was already telling us that we will probably have to bring our own juice and it won't be at max capacity. So that's something that burned in our brains, to where we've got to bring our own juice. We are our own fans."
P PRESSLEY HARVIN ON THE NCAA GIVING FALL SPORTS ATHLETES AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY NEXT FALL: "There's a lot of seniors on this team, including me, so the biggest thing was making sure that we're able to get a full season [next fall]. This one's already been cut short due to the fact that we can't play Georgia. … So I think it's a good opportunity for us to continue to be around another year since we can't play Georgia — I haven't beaten them since I've been here yet."
