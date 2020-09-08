 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the ACC 2020: Georgia Tech
0 comments

Scouting the ACC 2020: Georgia Tech

Only $5 for 5 months

COACH: Geoff Collins (3-9 in one season at Georgia Tech; 18-19 in three seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 3-9, 2-6

2019 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 9 on offense, 10 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB James Graham, RB Jordan Mason, WR Ahmarean Brown, OG Jack DeFoor, LB David Curry, CB Tre Swilling, S Juanyeh Thomas

KEY LOSSES: TE Tyler Davis, RB Nathan Cottrell

GEOFF COLLINS ON SPECIAL TEAMS: "There were certain games that we might be 10-12 pounds per man outmanned on the kickoff units or the return units. And that's been a big point of emphasis, making sure our strength levels, our size levels are increasing. … We didn't inherit a roster that had tight ends. We inherited a roster that only had four linebackers. And most of the time, those are the positions that are your core special-teams groups."

S JUANYEH THOMAS ON HOME ATTENDANCE BEING LIMITED TO 20% CAPACITY THIS YEAR: "Collins was already telling us that we will probably have to bring our own juice and it won't be at max capacity. So that's something that burned in our brains, to where we've got to bring our own juice. We are our own fans."

P PRESSLEY HARVIN ON THE NCAA GIVING FALL SPORTS ATHLETES AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY NEXT FALL: "There's a lot of seniors on this team, including me, so the biggest thing was making sure that we're able to get a full season [next fall]. This one's already been cut short due to the fact that we can't play Georgia. … So I think it's a good opportunity for us to continue to be around another year since we can't play Georgia — I haven't beaten them since I've been here yet."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;at Florida State

Sept. 19;Central Florida

Sept. 26;at Syracuse

Oct. 9;Louisville

Oct. 17;Clemson

Oct. 24;at Boston College

Oct. 31;Notre Dame

Nov. 14;Pittsburgh

Nov. 21;at Miami

Nov. 28;Duke

Dec. 5;at N.C. State

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Raheem Blackshear at practice part 1

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert