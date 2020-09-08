Scouting the ACC 2020: Georgia Tech

P PRESSLEY HARVIN ON THE NCAA GIVING FALL SPORTS ATHLETES AN EXTRA YEAR OF ELIGIBILITY NEXT FALL: "There's a lot of seniors on this team, including me, so the biggest thing was making sure that we're able to get a full season [next fall]. This one's already been cut short due to the fact that we can't play Georgia. … So I think it's a good opportunity for us to continue to be around another year since we can't play Georgia — I haven't beaten them since I've been here yet."