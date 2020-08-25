Scouting the ACC 2020: Louisville

COACH: Scott Satterfield (8-5 in one season at Louisville; 59-29 in seven seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 8-5, 5-3
2019 BOWL: beat Miss. State 38-28 in Music City Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 7 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Micale Cunningham, RB Javian Hawkins, RB-RS Hasan Hall, WR Tutu Atwell
KEY LOSSES: OT Mekhi Becton, S Khane Pass
SCOTT SATTERFIELD ON THE OFFENSE: "I feel like we don't have enough footballs — just so many guys. [Javian] Hawkins, who's one of the biggest threats from the running back position in the country. And then you put [Hassan] Hall in there, he's just as dynamic. He can fly. And then you look on the outside at some of the guys we have — Justin Marshall, Dez Fitzpatrick, Tutu Atwell. And then [Marshon] Ford at tight end is a great weapon. And on top of that, you've got some quarterbacks that can run and throw. It's a lot of big-play players."
WR TUTU ATWELL ON QB MICALE CUNNINGHAM: "He sat back and waited his turn. And when he got in, he showed everybody that he could play. Most people thought he was just a running quarterback, but he proved last year that he could throw it as well."
LB DORIAN ETHERIDGE ON THE DEFENSE: "We had flashes last year where we would do the majority of everything right but there would always be that one little play or that one missed assignment that'd just kind of overshadow the good things. This year, with all the experience we have, it could really be special."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!