Scouting the ACC 2020: Louisville
COACH: Scott Satterfield (8-5 in one season at Louisville; 59-29 in seven seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 8-5, 5-3

2019 BOWL: beat Miss. State 38-28 in Music City Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 7 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Micale Cunningham, RB Javian Hawkins, RB-RS Hasan Hall, WR Tutu Atwell

KEY LOSSES: OT Mekhi Becton, S Khane Pass

SCOTT SATTERFIELD ON THE OFFENSE: "I feel like we don't have enough footballs — just so many guys. [Javian] Hawkins, who's one of the biggest threats from the running back position in the country. And then you put [Hassan] Hall in there, he's just as dynamic. He can fly. And then you look on the outside at some of the guys we have — Justin Marshall, Dez Fitzpatrick, Tutu Atwell. And then [Marshon] Ford at tight end is a great weapon. And on top of that, you've got some quarterbacks that can run and throw. It's a lot of big-play players."

WR TUTU ATWELL ON QB MICALE CUNNINGHAM: "He sat back and waited his turn. And when he got in, he showed everybody that he could play. Most people thought he was just a running quarterback, but he proved last year that he could throw it as well."

LB DORIAN ETHERIDGE ON THE DEFENSE: "We had flashes last year where we would do the majority of everything right but there would always be that one little play or that one missed assignment that'd just kind of overshadow the good things. This year, with all the experience we have, it could really be special."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;Western Kentucky

Sept. 19;Miami

Sept. 26;at Pittsburgh

Oct. 9;at Georgia Tech

Oct. 17;at Notre Dame

Oct. 24;Florida State

Oct. 31;Virginia Tech

Nov. 7;at Virginia

Nov. 20;Syracuse

Nov. 27;at Boston College

Dec. 5;Wake Forest

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

