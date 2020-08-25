 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the ACC 2020: Miami
0 comments

Scouting the ACC 2020: Miami

Only $5 for 5 months

COACH: Manny Diaz (6-7 in one season)

2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4

2019 BOWL: lost to Louisiana Tech 14-0 in Independence Bowl.

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 3 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB D'Eriq King, TE Brevin Jordan, OT Jarrid Williams, DE Quincy Roche

KEY LOSSES: QB Jarren Williams, RB DeeJay Dallas, WR K.J. Osborn, DE Gregory Rousseau, DE Jonathan Garvin, LB Shaquille Quarterman, LB Michael Pinckney, CB Trajan Bandy

TE BREVIN JORDAN ON QB AND HOUSTON GRADUATE TRANSFER D'ERIQ KING: "He's an electric player. He has extreme art talent. That dude throws a crazy deep ball. He launches it. What I really respect most about D'Eriq is he came in to 'The U’ and he claimed QB1. We sat back and watched him be like, 'I'm QB1.’ We all respect him. He's the first guy in the building and the last dude to leave the building. We needed a senior that played a lot of college football to come in and take over this team. … That dude has an electric arm. He has electric feet."

JORDAN ON MISSING THE TEAM'S SEASON-ENDING THREE-GAME LOSING STREAK WITH A FOOT INJURY: "We lost to FIU. We lost to Duke. We lost to La. Tech. I was in a dark place with my life. I was just hurt, just sick. I was like, 'Man, I came to 'The U’ to make plays and win championships and I'm not even on the field to help my team.’ That just drove me [in rehab]."

DE AND TEMPLE GRADUATE TRANSFER QUINCY ROCHE ON PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN DE GREGORY ROUSSEAU OPTING OUT: "We were so deep at defensive end. Obviously, we're going to take a hit, but it's next man up. … We've got a lot of guys in that room that can play football. So I'm still excited about this D-line and I still think we can do some big things in this conference."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 10;UAB

Sept. 19;at Louisville

Sept. 26;Florida State

Oct. 10;at Clemson

Oct. 17;Pittsburgh

Oct. 24;Virginia

Nov. 6;at N.C. State

Nov. 14;at Virginia Tech

Nov. 21;Georgia Tech

Nov. 28;at Wake Forest

Dec. 5;North Carolina

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Divine Deablo and James Mitchell speak to the media

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert