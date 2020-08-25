Scouting the ACC 2020: Miami

TE BREVIN JORDAN ON QB AND HOUSTON GRADUATE TRANSFER D'ERIQ KING: "He's an electric player. He has extreme art talent. That dude throws a crazy deep ball. He launches it. What I really respect most about D'Eriq is he came in to 'The U’ and he claimed QB1. We sat back and watched him be like, 'I'm QB1.’ We all respect him. He's the first guy in the building and the last dude to leave the building. We needed a senior that played a lot of college football to come in and take over this team. … That dude has an electric arm. He has electric feet."