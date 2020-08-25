Scouting the ACC 2020: Miami

COACH: Manny Diaz (6-7 in one season)
2019 RECORD: 6-7, 4-4
2019 BOWL: lost to Louisiana Tech 14-0 in Independence Bowl.
RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 3 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB D'Eriq King, TE Brevin Jordan, OT Jarrid Williams, DE Quincy Roche
KEY LOSSES: QB Jarren Williams, RB DeeJay Dallas, WR K.J. Osborn, DE Gregory Rousseau, DE Jonathan Garvin, LB Shaquille Quarterman, LB Michael Pinckney, CB Trajan Bandy
TE BREVIN JORDAN ON QB AND HOUSTON GRADUATE TRANSFER D'ERIQ KING: "He's an electric player. He has extreme art talent. That dude throws a crazy deep ball. He launches it. What I really respect most about D'Eriq is he came in to 'The U’ and he claimed QB1. We sat back and watched him be like, 'I'm QB1.’ We all respect him. He's the first guy in the building and the last dude to leave the building. We needed a senior that played a lot of college football to come in and take over this team. … That dude has an electric arm. He has electric feet."
JORDAN ON MISSING THE TEAM'S SEASON-ENDING THREE-GAME LOSING STREAK WITH A FOOT INJURY: "We lost to FIU. We lost to Duke. We lost to La. Tech. I was in a dark place with my life. I was just hurt, just sick. I was like, 'Man, I came to 'The U’ to make plays and win championships and I'm not even on the field to help my team.’ That just drove me [in rehab]."
DE AND TEMPLE GRADUATE TRANSFER QUINCY ROCHE ON PRESEASON ALL-AMERICAN DE GREGORY ROUSSEAU OPTING OUT: "We were so deep at defensive end. Obviously, we're going to take a hit, but it's next man up. … We've got a lot of guys in that room that can play football. So I'm still excited about this D-line and I still think we can do some big things in this conference."
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!