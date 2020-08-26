Scouting the ACC 2020: N.C. State

DAVE DOEREN ON HOW THE LACK OF SPRING PRACTICES COULD AFFECT THE CALIBER OF PLAY THIS FALL: "I could see where tackling can be sloppy early on. But I also think the the fundamentals of the game [could suffer] — the blocking, the ball security. I worry about how many turnovers there could be from an offensive standpoint — quarterbacks haven't been hit, offensive linemen now having to pick up a full-speed blitz. I'm hoping that the product on both sides of the football doesn't suffer — penalties [from] guys not being able to handle playing so many plays. Their stamina's not as good because we didn't have them in the offseason program."