Scouting the ACC 2020: N.C. State

COACH: Dave Doeren (47-42 in seven seasons at State; 70-46 in nine seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 4-8, 1-7
2019 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Devin Leary, RB Zonovan Knight, TE Cary Angeline, PK Christopher Dunn, P Trenton Gill
KEY LOSSES: DT Larrell Murchison, LB James Smith-Williams
DAVE DOEREN ON HOW THE LACK OF SPRING PRACTICES COULD AFFECT THE CALIBER OF PLAY THIS FALL: "I could see where tackling can be sloppy early on. But I also think the the fundamentals of the game [could suffer] — the blocking, the ball security. I worry about how many turnovers there could be from an offensive standpoint — quarterbacks haven't been hit, offensive linemen now having to pick up a full-speed blitz. I'm hoping that the product on both sides of the football doesn't suffer — penalties [from] guys not being able to handle playing so many plays. Their stamina's not as good because we didn't have them in the offseason program."
RB ZONOVAN KNIGHT ON QB DEVIN LEARY: "You can definitely tell he's more confident this year. Last year you could kind of tell he was stressing over trying to prove himself to the coaches. This year it's more natural. You can tell the difference confidence makes."
WR EMEKA EMEZIE ON NEW OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR TIM BECK: "Coming back this year with Coach Beck and then having a quarterback, too, that we've been going with, it gives us a lot more confidence. Coach Beck kind of demands stuff out of us in the offense. It's really good for us to have set plays and a set system."
