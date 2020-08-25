Scouting the ACC 2020: North Carolina

QB SAM HOWELL ON HIS PERSONAL GOALS: "I missed a couple throws last year. I made some mental mistakes. So I'm trying to be consistent. When I'm making the right decision and I'm making the right throws, I think I'm a really good player. So I'm just trying to be that player every single play."

LB CHAZZ SURRATT ON WHY HE DID NOT OPT OUT: "I wanted another year to play linebacker [after moving from QB prior to last season]. I felt like that would help me for the NFL. With the work I put in over the offseason, taking that next step at linebacker to show the scouts how much I improved from last year. So I didn't really think too much about sitting out, just because I know the year I'm capable of having this year."