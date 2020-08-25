Scouting the ACC 2020: North Carolina

COACH: MACK BROWN (76-52-1 in two stints at UNC totaling 11 seasons; 251-128-1 in 31 seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 7-6, 4-4
2019 BOWL: beat Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 10 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Sam Howell, RB-RS Michael Carter, RB Javonte Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown, LB Chazz Surratt
KEY LOSSES: OT Charlie Heck, DT Jason Strowbridge, DT Aaron Crawford, S Myles Dorn
QB SAM HOWELL ON HIS PERSONAL GOALS: "I missed a couple throws last year. I made some mental mistakes. So I'm trying to be consistent. When I'm making the right decision and I'm making the right throws, I think I'm a really good player. So I'm just trying to be that player every single play."
LB CHAZZ SURRATT ON WHY HE DID NOT OPT OUT: "I wanted another year to play linebacker [after moving from QB prior to last season]. I felt like that would help me for the NFL. With the work I put in over the offseason, taking that next step at linebacker to show the scouts how much I improved from last year. So I didn't really think too much about sitting out, just because I know the year I'm capable of having this year."
MACK BROWN ON SPECIAL TEAMS: "We're a much faster team than we were this time last year, just overall. And that's a credit to the coaches in recruiting. And when you're faster and you have more depth, that's going to show up on special teams probably first. So I really feel good watching our special teams that we have a chance to make a difference in games. Last year we didn't."
