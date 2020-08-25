 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC 2020: North Carolina
Scouting the ACC 2020: North Carolina

COACH: MACK BROWN (76-52-1 in two stints at UNC totaling 11 seasons; 251-128-1 in 31 seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 7-6, 4-4

2019 BOWL: beat Temple 55-13 in Military Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 10 on offense, 5 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Sam Howell, RB-RS Michael Carter, RB Javonte Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown, LB Chazz Surratt

KEY LOSSES: OT Charlie Heck, DT Jason Strowbridge, DT Aaron Crawford, S Myles Dorn

QB SAM HOWELL ON HIS PERSONAL GOALS: "I missed a couple throws last year. I made some mental mistakes. So I'm trying to be consistent. When I'm making the right decision and I'm making the right throws, I think I'm a really good player. So I'm just trying to be that player every single play."

LB CHAZZ SURRATT ON WHY HE DID NOT OPT OUT: "I wanted another year to play linebacker [after moving from QB prior to last season]. I felt like that would help me for the NFL. With the work I put in over the offseason, taking that next step at linebacker to show the scouts how much I improved from last year. So I didn't really think too much about sitting out, just because I know the year I'm capable of having this year."

MACK BROWN ON SPECIAL TEAMS: "We're a much faster team than we were this time last year, just overall. And that's a credit to the coaches in recruiting. And when you're faster and you have more depth, that's going to show up on special teams probably first. So I really feel good watching our special teams that we have a chance to make a difference in games. Last year we didn't."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;Syracuse

Sept. 19;Charlotte

Oct. 3;at Boston College

Oct. 10;Virginia Tech

Oct. 17;at Florida State

Oct. 24;N.C. State

Oct. 31;at Virginia

Nov. 7;at Duke

Nov. 14;Wake Forest

Nov. 27;Notre Dame

Dec. 5;at Miami

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

