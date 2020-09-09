 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the ACC 2020: Notre Dame
0 comments

Scouting the ACC 2020: Notre Dame

Only $5 for 5 months

COACH: Brian Kelly (71-36 in 10 seasons at Notre Dame, excluding 21 vacated wins; 242-93-2 in 29 seasons overall, excluding those vacated wins)

2019 RECORD: 11-2

2019 BOWL: beat Iowa State 33-9 in Camping World Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 5 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Ian Book, C Jarrett Patterson, OG Tommy Kraemer, OG Aaron Banks, OT Liam Eichenberg, LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, S Kyle Hamilton, PK Jonathan Doerer

KEY LOSSES: WR Chase Claypool, TE Cole Kmet, DE Julian Okwara, DE Khalid Kareem, S Alohi Gilman, CB Troy Pride

BRIAN KELLY ON QB IAN BOOK: "His leadership has been outstanding. It was really good last year. It's even better now because he's developed a single-minded focus in terms of what he wants this team to accomplish and what he wants for him — it's a championship or bust. He's not distracted by the noise of the position. He's so much more comfortable with being in the position that he's in. He's going to have a great year."

KELLY ON THE TEAM: "Our mission is clear, is to see them graduate and win a national championship. They're not here for any other reason. It's [about] getting them focused squarely on that without the distractions of everything else that's going on."

KELLY ON TRYING TO WIN A CONFERENCE TITLE THIS YEAR: "It's never been part of our goals because this is the first time for us. So we didn't have a column on the goal chart. We'd have to go back and redo it. Our players are excited, though, quite honestly, that they get a chance to play for … an ACC championship. … They know that in a large degree, obviously, that runs through Clemson, South Carolina. But there are great challenges on our schedule."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;Duke

Sept. 19;South Florida

Sept. 26;at Wake Forest 

Oct. 10; Florida State

Oct. 17;Louisville

Oct. 24;at Pittsburgh

Oct. 31;at Georgia Tech

Nov. 7;Clemson

Nov. 14;at Boston College

Nov. 27;at North Carolina

Dec. 5;Syracuse

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video: Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente speaks to the media on Sept. 2

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert