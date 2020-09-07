Scouting the ACC 2020: Pittsburgh

PAT NARDUZZI ON THE TEAM: "Even with missing spring ball, I think we've got a smarter team. I know we're going to put a better team on the field this year offensively than we did against Virginia last year [in the opener] — just know what they're doing. They're just way ahead mentally of where they were. I feel good that we're going to put a good product out there that's going to be fun to watch."

QB KENNY PICKETT ON THE OFFENSE: "We need to be more aggressive — score more touchdowns, take more shots down the field. And obviously be more effective in the red zone — that's where we struggled last year. We need to take more shots into the end zone. I think the run game's going to be much improved from last year. That'll help us out in the pass game as well."