Scouting the ACC 2020: Pittsburgh
Scouting the ACC 2020: Pittsburgh

COACH: Pat Narduzzi (36-29 in five seasons)

2019 RECORD: 8-5, 4-4

2019 BOWL: beat Eastern Michigan 34-30 in Quick Lane Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Kenny Pickett, RB A.J. Davis, C Jimmy Morrissey, OG Bryce Hargrove, DE Patrick Jones, S Paris Ford, S Damar Hamlin

KEY LOSSES: WR-RS Maurice Ffrench, DT Jaylen Twyman, DT Amir Watts, LB Kylan Johnson, CB Dane Jackson

PAT NARDUZZI ON THE TEAM: "Even with missing spring ball, I think we've got a smarter team. I know we're going to put a better team on the field this year offensively than we did against Virginia last year [in the opener] — just know what they're doing. They're just way ahead mentally of where they were. I feel good that we're going to put a good product out there that's going to be fun to watch."

QB KENNY PICKETT ON THE OFFENSE: "We need to be more aggressive — score more touchdowns, take more shots down the field. And obviously be more effective in the red zone — that's where we struggled last year. We need to take more shots into the end zone. I think the run game's going to be much improved from last year. That'll help us out in the pass game as well."

C JIMMY MORRISSEY ON THE OFFENSIVE LINE: "We have all the key returning pieces. After watching the film last year, the general consensus around the room was we were all extremely disappointed with our performance last year. So we have a lot to prove. We were grinding in the offseason. I think this year is going to be probably one of the best years you've seen [with the] Pitt O-line."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;Austin Peay

Sept. 19;Syracuse

Sept. 26;Louisville

Oct. 3;N.C. State

Oct. 10;at Boston College

Oct. 17;at Miami

Oct. 24;Notre Dame

Nov. 7;at Florida State

Nov. 14;at Georgia Tech

Nov. 21;Virginia Tech

Nov. 28;at Clemson

