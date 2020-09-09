Scouting the ACC 2020: Syracuse

COACH: Dino Babers (23-26 in four seasons at Syracuse; 60-42 in eight seasons overall)
2019 RECORD: 5-7, 2-6
2019 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 4 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Tommy DeVito, WR Taj Harris, OT Airon Servais, FS Andre Cisco, PK Andre Szmyt
KEY LOSSES: WR Trishton Jackson, DE Alton Robinson, LB Lakiem Williams, P Sterling Hofrichter
DINO BABERS ON THE OFFENSE: "Certain guys are behind based off the conditioning days that we missed because of social tracing. Because of those different levels, you're getting different types of performances in the scrimmages. … One guy may be able to go seven plays in a row and another guy can only go 3-4 plays in a row. … We may have to go a little bit slower [in tempo]. But you also need to think about everybody else that we're playing. If they're having the same issues that we're having and we are able to go fast, it might give us the biggest advantage we've ever had."
BABERS ON THE TEAM: "We're a very, very talented, young team again. … So we need to bring the bottom up. We need to bring the young guys up in their conditioning level. We need to bring the young guys up in their physicality. And hopefully bring them along from a mental standpoint [so] … we have some depth."
CB IFEATU MELIFONWU ON NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TONY WHITE'S 3-3-5 SCHEME: "The way this defense is designed, it just allows us to play and use our athleticism and put more athletes on the field. Dudes have been playing faster, more physical. As a defense as a whole, we've just been flying around and playing carefree and not really worried about messing up."
