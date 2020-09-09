 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC 2020: Syracuse
Scouting the ACC 2020: Syracuse

COACH: Dino Babers (23-26 in four seasons at Syracuse; 60-42 in eight seasons overall)

2019 RECORD: 5-7, 2-6

2019 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 4 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Tommy DeVito, WR Taj Harris, OT Airon Servais, FS Andre Cisco, PK Andre Szmyt

KEY LOSSES: WR Trishton Jackson, DE Alton Robinson, LB Lakiem Williams, P Sterling Hofrichter

DINO BABERS ON THE OFFENSE: "Certain guys are behind based off the conditioning days that we missed because of social tracing. Because of those different levels, you're getting different types of performances in the scrimmages. … One guy may be able to go seven plays in a row and another guy can only go 3-4 plays in a row. … We may have to go a little bit slower [in tempo]. But you also need to think about everybody else that we're playing. If they're having the same issues that we're having and we are able to go fast, it might give us the biggest advantage we've ever had."

BABERS ON THE TEAM: "We're a very, very talented, young team again. … So we need to bring the bottom up. We need to bring the young guys up in their conditioning level. We need to bring the young guys up in their physicality. And hopefully bring them along from a mental standpoint [so] … we have some depth."

CB IFEATU MELIFONWU ON NEW DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR TONY WHITE'S 3-3-5 SCHEME: "The way this defense is designed, it just allows us to play and use our athleticism and put more athletes on the field. Dudes have been playing faster, more physical. As a defense as a whole, we've just been flying around and playing carefree and not really worried about messing up."

SCHEDULE

Sept. 12;at North Carolina

Sept. 19;at Pittsburgh

Sept. 26;Georgia Tech

Oct. 10;Duke

Oct. 17;Liberty

Oct. 24;at Clemson

Oct. 31;Wake Forest

Nov. 7;Boston College

Nov. 20;at Louisville

Nov. 28;N.C. State

Dec. 5;at Notre Dame

