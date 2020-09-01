Scouting the ACC 2020: Wake Forest

DE CARLOS BASHAM JR. ON HOW HE HAS DEVELOPED SINCE HIS NORTHSIDE YEARS: "When I came in [to Wake], I was probably 250 [pounds], skinny — I was [also] a basketball player in high school. Now I'm 275, nowhere near skinny. It's just molding into my body over these years of being here, all the lifting we did. Eating good was probably a big part of that also. In high school, before every game I'd have a bag of Skittles. They gave me a little rush. And I started doing it here and I just felt terrible, so I just had to cut it out."