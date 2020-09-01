Scouting the ACC 2020: Wake Forest

COACH: Dave Clawson (36-40 in six seasons at Wake; 126-120 in 20 years overall)
2019 RECORD: 8-5, 4-4
2019 BOWL: lost to Michigan State 27-21 in Pinstripe Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 2 on offense, 8 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Sam Hartman, OT Zach Tom, DE Carlos Basham Jr., LB Ja'Cquez Williams, S Nasir Greer, PK Nick Sciba
KEY LOSSES: QB Jamie Newman, WR Sage Surratt, WR Kendall Hinton, TE Jack Freudenthal, OT Justin Herron, OG Nate Gilliam, LB Justin Strnad, CB Essang Bassey, P Dom Maggio
DE CARLOS BASHAM JR. ON HOW HE HAS DEVELOPED SINCE HIS NORTHSIDE YEARS: "When I came in [to Wake], I was probably 250 [pounds], skinny — I was [also] a basketball player in high school. Now I'm 275, nowhere near skinny. It's just molding into my body over these years of being here, all the lifting we did. Eating good was probably a big part of that also. In high school, before every game I'd have a bag of Skittles. They gave me a little rush. And I started doing it here and I just felt terrible, so I just had to cut it out."
OT ZACH TOM ON WR SAGE SURRATT OPTING OUT: "I fully support his decision. Everybody's got to do what's best for them. … Sage was obviously a phenomenal player, so somebody's got to step up and make plays to fill the void."
DAVE CLAWSON ON THE SEASON: "Being disciplined and penalty-free and all those things have always helped us win here. And the layer of COVID, the team that can be the most disciplined and keep COVID and contact tracing out of their program the best will show up on Saturday with more players and better players. For a team that manages it well, it will be a huge competitive advantage."
