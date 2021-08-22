Scouting the ACC: Boston College

COACH: Jeff Hafley (6-5 in one season)
2020 RECORD: 6-5, 5-5
2020 BOWL: opted not to play in one
RETURNING STARTERS: 9 on offense, 8 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Phil Jurkovec, WR Zay Flowers, OG Zion Johnson, OT Ben Petrula, OT Tyler Vrabel, C Alec Lindstrom, CB Josh DeBerry
KEY LOSSES: RB David Bailey, TE Hunter Long, LB Isaiah McDuffie, LB Max Richardson
QB PHIL JURKOVEC ON LAST YEAR'S 34-28 LOSS AT CLEMSON: "Trevor [Lawrence] was out, and we have a different style that you may not really see in the ACC. We were up on them three scores early and we weren't able to close them out. They came out hard in the second half and just kind of chipped away at us. The next step is being able to close out these games. [But] it confirmed for me and a lot of people that we can do it, that we can go out there and play well. That just gives us more motivation to put in extra time to try to hone our craft."
JURKOVEC ON STARTING FOR BC LAST YEAR AFTER TRANSFERRING FROM NOTRE DAME: "It's an NFL style [of offense] and I had never been around that before. Even going into the huddle, having to read out the wristband and say it to the guys, that takes some [adjustment] time and right away you're very awkward with it. I love it now. I love everything we do offensively and I feel really comfortable with it."
JEFF HAFLEY ON THE DEFENSE: "We're going to be able to do a lot more, be more creative. We didn't have time to do a whole lot; we were very simple last year. Our guys played very hard. They are relentless. Now with the spring ball and God willing a good training camp, they are capable of handling a bunch of stuff."