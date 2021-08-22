Scouting the ACC: Boston College

QB PHIL JURKOVEC ON LAST YEAR'S 34-28 LOSS AT CLEMSON: "Trevor [Lawrence] was out, and we have a different style that you may not really see in the ACC. We were up on them three scores early and we weren't able to close them out. They came out hard in the second half and just kind of chipped away at us. The next step is being able to close out these games. [But] it confirmed for me and a lot of people that we can do it, that we can go out there and play well. That just gives us more motivation to put in extra time to try to hone our craft."