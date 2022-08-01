Scouting the ACC: Boston College

Coach: Jeff Hafley (12-11 in two seasons)

2021 record: 6-6, 2-6

2021 bowl: Military Bowl vs. East Carolina cancelled because of BC's COVID-19 issues

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: QB Phil Jurkovec, RB Pat Garwo, WR Zay Flowers, OG Christian Mahogany, CB Josh DeBerry

Key losses: OG Zion Johnson, C Alec Lindstrom, OT Ben Petrula, CB Brandon Sebastian

Jeff Hafley on PK and Radford High School graduate Connor Lytton: "He's talented. He works so hard. Nothing fazes him. The first time I put him in was a 49-yarder at the end of the half against Missouri and he made it. He's really good. He wasn't the starter, but then he earned the job. That's a position where you could get a recruit who's got a strong leg, makes all the kicks, but how mentally ready is he going to be? He was ready."

QB Phil Jurkovec on new coordinator John McNulty's offense: "Probably not as much huddling and not as much under center. A little bit more under the gun [formation], a little bit quicker. Now we've got the ability do do both, to slow it down but also to play fast. Uptempo's a little bit tougher to do in the NFL, but for the college game, a majority of teams do it. I think it can be really tough on a defense, especially whenever you get momentum and you're just rolling, going quick with plays."

WR Zay Flowers on the team: "Last year everybody said we were supposed to be good and we end up being average because injuries took us out. So I just feel like everybody's got a chip on their shoulder. Everybody's competing. Everything we do in practice, everything we do in a workout, everything is competition. Coach Hafley made it that way for a reason — it's because we don't want to be average no more."