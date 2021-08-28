 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC: Clemson
COACH: Dabo Swinney (140-33 in 13 seasons)

2020 RECORD: 10-2, 8-1 (ACC champ)

2020 BOWL: lost to Ohio State 48-29 in CFP semi (Sugar Bowl)

RETURNING STARTERS: 4 on offense, 9 on defense 

KEY PLAYERS: QB D.J. Uiagalelei, WR Justyn Ross, OT Jordan McFadden, OG Matt Bockhorst, OG Will Putnam, DT Bryan Bresee, DT Tyler Davis, DE Myles Murphy, DE Xavier Thomas, DE Justin Foster, LB James Skalski, LB Baylon Spector, CB Andrew Booth, S Nolan Turner, S Lannden Zanders

KEY LOSSES: QB Trevor Lawrence, RB Travis Etienne, WR Amari Rodgers, WR Cornell Powell, OT Jackson Carman, C Cade Stewart, LB Mike Jones, CB Derion Kendrick

OG MATT BOCKHORST ON QB D.J. UIAGALELEI: "D.J. has come in and been a pretty steady worker. He's got great confidence and poise for a young guy. We saw what he could do last year on the field when he was kind of forced to step in and he performed exceptionally well. We're really looking forward to having D.J. with the keys to the offense this year."

LB JAMES SKALSKI ON THE DEFENSE: "This year, I just want to see all three levels playing together. I think last year was just a little dysfunctional at times. I think we have all the things we need to glue it all together and have a great defense."

DABO SWINNEY ON CB DERION KENDRICK TRANSFERRING TO SEASON-OPENING FOE GEORGIA AFTER BEING DISMISSED FROM THE TEAM: "He's a great player, so it's a tough challenge. I'm pulling for him. Hopefully he'll have a whole great season except one game. D.K.'s a young man I love deeply. Sometimes there needs to be a change for both sides. But I'm happy that he's in a good place. It's no different than the NFL — Tom Brady's got to play the Patriots this year. Hopefully D.K. don't have quite the intel that Tom Brady may have."

Schedule

Sept. 4; Georgia (in Charlotte)

Sept. 11;South Carolina State

Sept. 18;Georgia Tech

Sept. 25;at North Carolina State

Oct. 2;Boston College

Oct. 15;at Syracuse

Oct. 23;at Pittsburgh

Oct. 30;Florida State

Nov. 6;at Louisville

Nov. 13;UConn

Nov. 20;Wake Forest

Nov. 27;at South Carolina

