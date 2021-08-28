Scouting the ACC: Clemson

DABO SWINNEY ON CB DERION KENDRICK TRANSFERRING TO SEASON-OPENING FOE GEORGIA AFTER BEING DISMISSED FROM THE TEAM: "He's a great player, so it's a tough challenge. I'm pulling for him. Hopefully he'll have a whole great season except one game. D.K.'s a young man I love deeply. Sometimes there needs to be a change for both sides. But I'm happy that he's in a good place. It's no different than the NFL — Tom Brady's got to play the Patriots this year. Hopefully D.K. don't have quite the intel that Tom Brady may have."