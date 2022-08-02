Scouting the ACC: Clemson

Coach: Dabo Swinney (91-19 in 14 seasons)

2021 record: 10-3, 6-2

2021 bowl: beat Iowa State 20-13 in Cheez-It Bowl

Returning starters: 9 on offense, 6 on defense

Key players: QB D.J. Uiagalelei, RB Will Shipley, OT Jordan McFadden, DT Tyler Davis, DT Bryan Bresee, DE Myles Murphy, DE Xavier Thomas, LB Trenton Simpson, S Andrew Mukuba, PK B.T. Potter

Key losses: LB James Skalski, LB Baylon Specter, CB Mario Goodrich, CB Andrew Booth

Dabo Swinney on the team's streak of six straight ACC titles and College Football Playoff bids ending last year: "We didn't make [the CFP] for a seventh year in a row. So if that means we're bad, I guess we're bad. And if not winning the league seven years in a row means we stink, well, then we stink. But I don't look it at that way. Every year I measure our team based on their commitment to the standard that we've set. And last year's team, their commitment to our standard was through the roof. … Now, the disappointment is we didn't do a good job hitting our goals. We didn't win the opener. We did not win the division. We didn't win the ACC. But we won the state championship and we won the closer."

QB D.J. Uiagalelei on the offense under new coordinator Brandon Streeter: "He wants to bring a little bit more tempo back, wants a little faster pace. He wants to get back to being more explosive, have more explosive plays."

DE K.J. Henry on the defense under new coordinator Wes Goodwin: "He made it very clear it's not going to be a night-and-day shift. We've been running the same defense that he's been a part of since '08. So it's not that he's been writing up this whole new defense at his house. It's just got a few things that he wants to add. Playing to each player's strength, he does a great job of figuring out what that is and allowing us to show that on the football field."