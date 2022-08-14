Scouting the ACC: Defensive players to watch

TYLER DAVIS

Clemson senior defensive tackle

2021: All-ACC first team; 27 tackles, 2 1/2 sacks and one fumble return in nine games.

Clemson D.E. K.J. Henry on Davis: "He's the smartest football player I've ever been around. I genuinely mean that. Any position — quarterback, wide receiver, linebacker. The way he can break down defenses, the way he knows tendencies, the way he knows schemes, it's ridiculous. That’s what plays into his success. It's because he knows how the schemes and the plays in the game are supposed to be made."

CALIJAH KANCEY

Pittsburgh fourth-year junior defensive tackle

2021: All-ACC first team; Associated Press All-America third team; 35 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, seven sacks and a forced fumble.

Pitt LB SirVocea Dennis on Kancey: "Calijah Kancey is actually my favorite player on our team. He’s amazing, and that's because his preparation is crazy. He does everything right. He takes care of the little detail. He makes sure no matter what that he has a good day, that he won the day. Knowing that he is in front of me, knowing that he's a part of my team, it makes me very happy."

MYLES MURPHY

Clemson junior defensive end

2021: All-ACC second team; 43 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two forced fumbles and two pass breakups.

Clemson DE K.J. Henry on Murphy: "The talent’s never been enough for him. He understands the type of player [he is] and the gift that he’s [been] given, but he doesn’t lean on that, he doesn’t relax on that. He still wants to better himself and be the best player he can for this team. Getting to see that’s been awesome. Getting to see the leadership qualities grow has been awesome."

JAMMIE ROBINSON

Florida State senior safety

2021: All-ACC first team; tied for ACC lead in interceptions (four); 85 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Robinson on his mentality: "I'm a senior in college now. This year I'm locked in for sure. It’s all-in for sure. Gotta get the ball. That's how I'm going to get that money. That’s my main thing, getting the ball, making plays, being the guy that Coach is going to call on as that playmaker. I want to be a playmaker. Just being that student of the game, knowing what coverage we're in and what the offense can run to beat that coverage. Just being smart."

DRAKE THOMAS

North Carolina State senior linebacker

2021: All-ACC first team; ranked fourth in ACC in tackles (100); 13 1/2 tackles for loss, six sacks, three interceptions and two sacks.

Thomas on his development: "In 2020, I went through a lot of injuries. I don’t know how public a lot of them are, but there's a few injuries that I dealt with that could’ve been season-ending — probably should've been. I'm like, 'What can I do to ensure myself to stay as healthy as possible? What the are the changes I need to make? That had to do with diet, a little maintenance, workouts, a number of things. That's actually helped me a lot to continue to excel."