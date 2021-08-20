Scouting the ACC: Duke

DT DeWAYNE CARTER ON THE DEFENSE: "Last year we gave up way too many yards. We missed a lot of tackles. So it's a whole new point of emphasis. You're going to see a team that flies around and we're going to have fun while doing it. We just love the game of football. That's a lot of what we missed last year. The season started to wear on us with all the circumstances of the pandemic, not being able to see some family. This year it's a whole new outlook."