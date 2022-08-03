 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Scouting the ACC: Duke

Coach: Mike Elko (first year as a head coach)

2021 Record: 3-9, 0-8

Returning starters: 6 on offense, 4 on defense

Key players: OG Jacob Monk, DT DeWayne Carter, DE R.J. Oben, LB Shaka Hayward, S-RS Jaylen Stinson

Key losses: QB Gunnar Holmberg, RB Mataeo Durant, WR Jake Bobo, C Jack Wohlabaugh

DT DeWayne Carter on Mike Elko: "He laid the foundation 'G.R.I.N.D.’ — G is grit, R is relentless effort, I is integrity, N is now and D is dependability. The biggest emphasis for me is N. He said, 'We're not looking to rebuild. We're not going to wait. We're going to focus on the now. We're going to work hard and try to win the best we can now.’"

Elko on upgrading Duke's strength program: "Meeting them, clearly we needed to put mass on them. It was the most apparent thing when I took over. You just started digging into, 'What can we do to help?’ Training table was a big piece of that. Weight room was a big piece of that. Culture — just how important football was in what we were doing when we weren't in the football building — was important to that."

Elkon on the defense: "There's a lot of room to get better. I think we've got some talented pieces, we really do. Obviously that's my specialty, is trying to figure out how to make defenses more successful. Rod Smith is going to run our defense; he does a great job. We've got some really good defensive coaches. We've got tremendous buy-in from the kids. We certainly won't go from where we are to a top-10 defense. I don't imagine that's a realistic jump. But I do think we'll be able to put a much better product out there."

