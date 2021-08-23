 Skip to main content
Scouting the ACC: Florida State
COACH: Mike Norvell (3-6 in one season at Florida State, 41-21 in five seasons overall)

2020 RECORD: 3-6, 2-6

2020 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 9 on offense, 6 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB McKenzie Milton, QB Jordan Travis, WR Ontaria Wilson, DE Jermaine Johnson, LB Amari Gainer

KEY LOSSES: DT Marvin Wilson, DE Janarius Robinson, CB Asante Samuel, S Hamsah Nasirildeen

QB AND UCF TRANSFER McKENZIE MILTON ON PLAYING FOR FSU AFTER MISSING LAST TWO SEASONS BECAUSE OF KNEE SURGERIES: "I feel comfortable out there. I feel like I can make all the throws. I can run. I can jump. I can cut. I feel very confident in what the coaches are asking me to do. I'm excited to see what this season's going to bring. I feel good. I feel 100%."

DE AND GEORGIA TRANSFER JERMAINE JOHNSON ON TRYING TO TURN AROUND THE PROGRAM: "Coach Norvell, he came from a wining program at Memphis. I come from a winning program at Georgia. McKenzie comes from a wining program at UCF. We know what it looks like to win and we're applying all those values and those character aspects into this program."

QB JORDAN TRAVIS ON THE TEAM: "You can walk in the locker room and feel the difference of how it is this year [compared to] last year.  It just feels like a family. I haven't been a part of a family in college. This year it's the first year I can say I'm a part of a true family — that everyone has everyone's back. At workouts we're not allowed to put our hands on our knees [or] anywhere else — you see guys leaning on their teammate. It's awesome to be a part of."

Schedule

Sept. 5;Notre Dame

Sept. 11;Jacksonville State

Sept. 18;at Wake Forest

Sept. 25;Louisville

Oct. 2;Syracuse

Oct. 9;at North Carolina

Oct. 23;UMass

Oct. 30;at Clemson

Nov. 6;North Carolina State

Nov. 13;Miami

Nov. 20;at Boston College

Nov. 27;at Florida

