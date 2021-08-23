Scouting the ACC: Florida State

QB JORDAN TRAVIS ON THE TEAM: "You can walk in the locker room and feel the difference of how it is this year [compared to] last year. It just feels like a family. I haven't been a part of a family in college. This year it's the first year I can say I'm a part of a true family — that everyone has everyone's back. At workouts we're not allowed to put our hands on our knees [or] anywhere else — you see guys leaning on their teammate. It's awesome to be a part of."