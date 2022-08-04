Scouting the ACC: Florida State

Coach: Mike Norvell (46-28 in six seasons, including 8-13 in two seasons at FSU)

2021 Record: 5-7, 4-4

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: QB Jordan Travis, OG Dillan Gibbons, DT Robert Cooper, DT Fabien Lovett, S Jammie Robinson

Key losses: RB Jashaun Corbin, OG Devontay Love-Taylor, DE Jermaine Johnson, DE Keir Thomas

QB Jordan Travis on the team: "It feels like a family. It's my first time at Florida State where we are truly bonded together. It's never fighting, there's no separating groups. We're all just one, so it's really special. It's fourth-and-1 and the O-line looks next to their brother. That's your brother, you don't want to let him down. The offensive line doesn't want to let me down. I don't want to let anybody down. We're all friends. I try to take as many guys as I can fishing with me."

Mike Norvell on the team: "You look back to this past season, we had to show that we were together through times of adversity. And when you were able to do that, the buy-in, the confidence, the growth, that really emerges. It is a new age in college athletics. There are a lot of other dynamics that kind of go into building a program and a team. When it comes down to relationship, when guys care about who they play with, who they play for and what they represent, I believe you have a chance to do something special. That's what we're focused on. Regardless of maybe outside expectations, internally our expectations are at an all-time high because the players believe in each other. They believe in what we're going to do."

S Jammie Robinson on DE and Albany transfer Jared Verse: "He's got a motor. He's 100 mph every play. That's what I like about him. He's going to show you that he's got that dog in him. You're not going to block him one-on-one. He's going to make plays. That's what we need."