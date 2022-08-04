 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scouting the ACC: Florida State

  • 0
Travis

QB Jordan Travis

 AP

Coach: Mike Norvell (46-28 in six seasons, including 8-13 in two seasons at FSU)

2021 Record: 5-7, 4-4

Returning starters: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

Key players: QB Jordan Travis, OG Dillan Gibbons, DT Robert Cooper, DT Fabien Lovett, S Jammie Robinson

Key losses: RB Jashaun Corbin, OG Devontay Love-Taylor, DE Jermaine Johnson, DE Keir Thomas

QB Jordan Travis on the team: "It feels like a family. It's my first time at Florida State where we are truly bonded together. It's never fighting, there's no separating groups. We're all just one, so it's really special. It's fourth-and-1 and the O-line looks next to their brother. That's your brother, you don't want to let him down. The offensive line doesn't want to let me down. I don't want to let anybody down. We're all friends. I try to take as many guys as I can fishing with me."

People are also reading…

Mike Norvell on the team: "You look back to this past season, we had to show that we were together through times of adversity. And when you were able to do that, the buy-in, the confidence, the growth, that really emerges. It is a new age in college athletics. There are a lot of other dynamics that kind of go into building a program and a team. When it comes down to relationship, when guys care about who they play with, who they play for and what they represent, I believe you have a chance to do something special. That's what we're focused on. Regardless of maybe outside expectations, internally our expectations are at an all-time high because the players believe in each other. They believe in what we're going to do."

S Jammie Robinson on DE and Albany transfer Jared Verse: "He's got a motor. He's 100 mph every play. That's what I like about him. He's going to show you that he's got that dog in him. You're not going to block him one-on-one. He's going to make plays. That's what we need."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Argentina, Chile, Uruguay And Paraguay bid to host 2030 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert