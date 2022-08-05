Scouting the ACC: Georgia Tech

Coach: Geoff Collins (24-35 in five seasons, including 9-25 in three years at Georgia Tech)

2021 Record: 3-9, 2-6

Returning starters: 4 on offense, 3 on defense

Key players: QB Jeff Sims, RB Dontae Smith, WR Malachi Carter, LB Charlie Thomas, LB Ayinde Eley

Key losses: RB-RS Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson, LB Tariq Carpenter, S Juanyeh Thomas

Geoff Colllins on the running game: "Dontae Smith has been a really good player in this program as a special-teams star for us but also being a dynamic player when he's gotten a a chance to touch the ball. Bringing in Hassan Hall, a transfer that's coming back home from Louisville, and then Dylan McDuffie, a running back from Buffalo, adding those two has been really big for us. Four offensive linemen transferred in. Just meshing all of that together is going to be key for us."

Collins on the offense under new coordinator Chip Long: "A lot of different personnel groupings. A lot of tight-end-based things that we're doing. Very complicated to defenses as they look at us with the formations and the motions and the shifts. But to our guys, simple terminology so that they can execute at a high level, play fundamentally sound, play physical. Where we are as a program, the personnel that we have and what his track record is using the kind of players we have, is exciting."

RB Dontae Smith on how QB Jeff Sims is doing under new QBs coach Chris Weinke: "Coach Weinke has done a great job with him and the rest of the quarterbacks. Their individual drills are different. He stays on them about little stuff as a quarterback. I can see how technical he is about what the quarterbacks are doing. With Jeff having him as a coach, I think that's amazing for Jeff because you can see how far he's come from just last season to what he is now — just him throwing, reads, stuff that he was maybe missing last season."