Scouting the ACC: Georgia Tech

COACH: Geoff Collins (6-16 in two seasons at Georgia Tech; 21-26 in four seasons overall)
2020 RECORD: 3-7, 3-6
2020 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 8 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson, LB Ayinde Eley, S Juanyeh Thomas
KEY LOSSES: WR Jalen Camp, LB David Curry, P Pressley Harvin
QB JEFF SIMS ON HAVING STARTED LAST YEAR AS A FRESHMAN: "It definitely helps a lot, just to have that experience going out there and knowing that there's a lot of things that I have seen. I feel like the preparation has gotten better for me, just knowing how to watch film. Knowing where I need to go with the ball, knowing what the defense is going to be, knowing sometimes I have to check protection if I see a blitz coming."
GEOFF COLLINS ON WHY THE TEAM COULD BE BETTER THIS YEAR: "[It's] understanding the things that have held us back — pre-snap penalties, the post-snap loss of judgments. The turnovers, especially in critical situations. Understanding how little things can hurt us. Sometimes players [have] got to experience that — and we've experienced it — for it not to happen. Sometimes the greatest learning experiences are painful ones and I think we've gone through a lot of those and these guys are ready to not let that happen again."
COLLINS ON THE DEFENSE LAST YEAR: "We were a collection of corners and a collection of safeties and not a full, entire, cohesive secondary. I thought we were a collection of defensive ends and a collection of defensive tackles and not a full, cohesive defensive line. And the front end to the back end at times didn't play to the level that I think they're about ready to play at. They've [now] spent a lot of time together as a full secondary. They've spent a lot of time together as a full defensive line."