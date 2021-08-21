 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Scouting the ACC: Georgia Tech
0 comments

Scouting the ACC: Georgia Tech

{{featured_button_text}}

COACH: Geoff Collins (6-16 in two seasons at Georgia Tech; 21-26 in four seasons overall)

2020 RECORD: 3-7, 3-6

2020 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson, LB Ayinde Eley, S Juanyeh Thomas

KEY LOSSES: WR Jalen Camp, LB David Curry, P Pressley Harvin

QB JEFF SIMS ON HAVING STARTED LAST YEAR AS A FRESHMAN: "It definitely helps a lot, just to have that experience going out there and knowing that there's a lot of things that I have seen. I feel like the preparation has gotten better for me, just knowing how to watch film. Knowing where I need to go with the ball, knowing what the defense is going to be, knowing sometimes I have to check protection if I see a blitz coming."

GEOFF COLLINS ON WHY THE TEAM COULD BE BETTER THIS YEAR: "[It's] understanding the things that have held us back — pre-snap penalties, the post-snap loss of judgments. The turnovers, especially in critical situations. Understanding how little things can hurt us. Sometimes players [have] got to experience that — and we've experienced it — for it not to happen. Sometimes the greatest learning experiences are painful ones and I think we've gone through a lot of those and these guys are ready to not let that happen again."

COLLINS ON THE DEFENSE LAST YEAR: "We were a collection of corners and a collection of safeties and not a full, entire, cohesive secondary. I thought we were a collection of defensive ends and a collection of defensive tackles and not a full, cohesive defensive line. And the front end to the back end at times didn't play to the level that I think they're about ready to play at. They've [now] spent a lot of time together as a full secondary. They've spent a lot of time together as a full defensive line."

Schedule

Sept. 4;Northern Illinois

Sept. 11;Kennesaw State

Sept. 18;at Clemson

Sept. 25;North Carolina

Oct. 2;Pittsburgh

Oct. 9;at Duke

Oct. 23;at Virginia

Oct. 30;Virginia Tech

Nov. 6;at Miami

Nov. 13;Boston College

Nov. 20;at Notre Dame

Nov. 27;Georgia

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Take the points with the Cincinnati Bengals tonight

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert