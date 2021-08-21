Scouting the ACC: Georgia Tech

COACH: Geoff Collins (6-16 in two seasons at Georgia Tech; 21-26 in four seasons overall)

2020 RECORD: 3-7, 3-6

2020 BOWL: none

RETURNING STARTERS: 7 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Jeff Sims, RB Jahmyr Gibbs, LB Quez Jackson, LB Ayinde Eley, S Juanyeh Thomas

KEY LOSSES: WR Jalen Camp, LB David Curry, P Pressley Harvin

QB JEFF SIMS ON HAVING STARTED LAST YEAR AS A FRESHMAN: "It definitely helps a lot, just to have that experience going out there and knowing that there's a lot of things that I have seen. I feel like the preparation has gotten better for me, just knowing how to watch film. Knowing where I need to go with the ball, knowing what the defense is going to be, knowing sometimes I have to check protection if I see a blitz coming."