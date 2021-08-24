Scouting the ACC: Louisville

COACH: Scott Satterfield (12-12 in two seasons at Louisville, 63-36 in eight seasons overall)
2020 RECORD: 4-7, 3-7
2020 BOWL: none
RETURNING STARTERS: 6 on offense, 5 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford, LB C.J. Avery, CB Kei'Trel Clark, PK James Turner
KEY LOSSES: RB Javian Hawkins, WR Dez Fitzpatrick, WR Tutu Atwell, DT Jared Goldwire
QB MALIK CUNNINGHAM ON NEEDING TO REPLACE JAVIAN HAWKINS, DEZ FITZPATRICK AND TUTU ATWELL: "It's hard to replace those guys, but we've got weapons in store to pick up where they left off. A lot of speed, a lot of guys ready to prove themselves because those guys didn't really get to play much last year because of Tutu and Dez and Hawk. But we have guys who are hungry and ready to show the world what they can do."
CUNNINGHAM ON TRYING TO REDUCE TURNOVERS: "Turnovers are not something you can really work on. There's not a drill for turnovers. But you can watch more film and learn from the mistake that you made. You see nobody's open downfield, you can check the ball down to the running back or just throw it out of bounds. So that's what I've been working on."
SCOTT SATTERFIELD ON WHY THE TEAM COULD BE BETTER THIS YEAR: "We've got a great buy-in right now. The belief's there. The guys care for each other. They care about the program. Also, the fact that we've been able to spend time with our guys. We missed that last year tremendously, the chemistry piece for us. Football comes down to just a few plays, and you've got to win the fourth quarter. To me, the offseason and the chemistry build helps with those things. In 2019, we won some of those close games at the end. We ended up winning eight games. Last year, we didn't have that. We lost those close games."