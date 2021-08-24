Scouting the ACC: Louisville

SCOTT SATTERFIELD ON WHY THE TEAM COULD BE BETTER THIS YEAR: "We've got a great buy-in right now. The belief's there. The guys care for each other. They care about the program. Also, the fact that we've been able to spend time with our guys. We missed that last year tremendously, the chemistry piece for us. Football comes down to just a few plays, and you've got to win the fourth quarter. To me, the offseason and the chemistry build helps with those things. In 2019, we won some of those close games at the end. We ended up winning eight games. Last year, we didn't have that. We lost those close games."