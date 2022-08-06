Scouting the ACC: Louisville

Coach: Scott Satterfield (69-43 in nine seasons, including 18-19 in three years at Louisville)

2021 record: 6-7, 4-4

2021 bowl: lost to Air Force 31-28 in First Responder Bowl

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 5 on defense

Key players: QB Malik Cunningham, TE Marshon Ford, OG Caleb Chandler, LB Yassir Abdullah, CB Kei'Trel Clark

Key losses: WR Jordan Watkins, C Cole Bentley, LB C.J. Avery, S Qwynnterrio Cole

Scott Satterfield on the team: "It has taken a few years to try to get it built up, and we feel like we've got some depth now. Offensive line is always a huge place where I think you've got to be good in order to compete, and that's been good. Our D-line's better now. You've got a quarterback. You've got some weapons. And defensively, we really helped ourselves out this offseason, bringing in some really good talent, and that's where we've got to get better. We've moved the ball good enough and scored enough points. We've got to be able to stop people."

Satterfield on turning close losses into wins: "You've got to find a way to finish those games. A couple things we've done better in this offseason. We've really worked on red zone. I think red zone is critical, offense and defense, because if you can score touchdowns as opposed to field goals, that's going to give you a great chance. And then end of game scenarios, end of half scenarios."

QB Malik Cunningham on what he hopes to improve: "Being more consistent throwing the ball across the middle. I feel like I've got a good deep ball. On the short, quick stuff, I feel like I'm good at. Just trying to hit my guys in stride in the intermediate routes. A lot of the receivers that we're gong to have this year didn't really play last year. So working on all aspects of the game — moving in the pocket, going through all my reads, checking down to the running back, not looking to run."