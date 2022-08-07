Scouting the ACC: Miami

Coach: Mario Cristobal (62-20 in 11 seasons; entering first season as coach of Miami)

2021 record: 7-5, 5-3

2021 bowl: Miami withdrew from Sun Bowl vs. Washington State because of COVID-19 issues

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 6 on defense

Key players: QB Tyler Van Dyke, TE Will Mallory, OT Zion Nelson, OT D.J. Scaife, P Lou Hedley

Key losses: WR Charleston Rambo, WR Michael Harley, DT Jonathan Ford, DE Zach McCloud

Mario Cristobal on the program: "The brand is a real one. But to be a real, real one, there has to be substance — substance meaning legitimate, high-level play. And we understand that to get there, it requires a lot of work. A lot of work in culture, development, recruiting. We feel we've gotten off to a strong start. We know how important is it for us."

QB Tyler Van Dyke on Cristobal: "He's intense. He really emphasizes physicality and toughness, so I'm really excited for that. This time last year we didn't really have that [intensity]. I don't think we really had that mentality and discipline — people missing class, not doing the right things on and off the field. And now Coach Cristobal really emphasizes that. He emphasizes [physicality and toughness] more than our previous coach and previous staff. The O-line and D-line are really getting after each other."

Van Dyke on the offense under new coordinator Josh Gattis: "Last year we ran a lot of RPOs and all that kind of stuff. We're still running that a little bit but not as much. I would say the running game would be the biggest difference, in how we attack that. Maybe a little bit more [running], try to get that better balance. We didn't really have those pulling guards, pulling tackles, gap scheme last year. We kind of ran just inside zone and it didn't work really well. That's why we had to rely on throwing the ball."