Scouting the ACC: N.C. State

Coach: Dave Doeren (87-53 in 11 seasons, including 64-49 in nine years at State)

2021 record: 9-3, 6-2

2021 bowl: Holiday Bowl vs. UCLA canceled because of UCLA's COVID-19 issues

Returning starters: 7 on offense, 10 on defense

Key players: QB Devin Leary, C Grant Gibson, DT Corey Durden, LB Drake Thomas, LB Payton Wilson, S Tanner Ingle

Key losses: RB-RS Zonovan Knight, WR Emeka Emezie, OT Ikem Ekwonu, P Trenton Gill

QB Devin Leary on last year's losses: "I know how many self-inflicted wounds we had in those games that cost us those games. [The solution] starts with bringing them up, understanding what the self-inflicted wounds are. Why did we get that penalty? Where does your technique go wrong? Having everyone understand how critical those wounds are and really emphasizing it in the offseason shows that those small details are what makes us lose those one-play games."

Leary on the State players who returned for their extra year of eligibility: "A lot of guys that had that opportunity definitely came together and really collectively agreed, 'Hey, we can either take our chances and go on to the next level or if we come back, we can do something really special here.’ With those guys coming back into the locker room, they're not gong to let anyone slack. Guys like Corey Durden will stand in front of our team and let everyone know, 'This is my last year and we're gong to make the best out of it because I'm not going to let anyone ruin my last year.’"

LB Isaiah Moore on the team: "Our goal coming into last season was to be a conference champ, and we didn't accomplish that. So as good as we were last year, we know we can do better. So that's our mind-set going into this year — be better, do something different than we did last year to propel us to that next level. We look great on paper. But you've got to go out there and play."