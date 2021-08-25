Scouting the ACC: North Carolina State

COACH: Dave Doeren (55-46 in eight seasons; 78-50 in 10 seasons overall)
2020 RECORD: 8-4, 7-3
2020 BOWL: lost to Kentucky 23-21 in Gator Bowl
RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 9 on defense
KEY PLAYERS: QB Devin Leary, RB Zonovan Knight, WR Emeka Emezie, WR Thayer Thomas, OT Ikem Ekwonu, LB Payton Wilson, LB Isaiah Moore, PK Christopher Dunn
KEY LOSSES: QB Bailey Hockman, TE Carey Angeline, OG Joe Sculthorpe, DT Alim McNeill
LB PAYTON WILSON ON EXPECTATIONS FOR THIS YEAR: "People have expectations for us, but they don't know what we're truly capable of. I think our expectations are a lot higher than anyone has set so far. We want to be the best and we think we can be the best. We want to knock the big man off their table. N.C. State does get disrespected sometimes and I think we have the talent to take it to the next level."
QB DEVIN LEARY ON THE TEAM CHEMISTRY: "This is probably one of the closest teams I've ever been on in my life. I think COVID actually helped us out a lot because we were with each other all the time. What truly excites me about this team is the chemistry and how everyone is thinking on the same page. Everyone is very determined."
COACH DAVE DOEREN ON WHY THE TEAM COULD DO WELL THIS YEAR: "[It's] the experience and the depth that we have at most positions where we could sustain an injury and still put out a product that we feel like we could beat people with week in and week out. It's not always like that. Like in our Carolina game last year, we had to play with some freshmen in that game and it hurt us. Now we have a situation where you might have a fourth-year player and a third-year player — that's a lot better scenario for rotation and injury replacement [purposes]."