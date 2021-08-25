Scouting the ACC: North Carolina State

COACH DAVE DOEREN ON WHY THE TEAM COULD DO WELL THIS YEAR: "[It's] the experience and the depth that we have at most positions where we could sustain an injury and still put out a product that we feel like we could beat people with week in and week out. It's not always like that. Like in our Carolina game last year, we had to play with some freshmen in that game and it hurt us. Now we have a situation where you might have a fourth-year player and a third-year player — that's a lot better scenario for rotation and injury replacement [purposes]."