Scouting the ACC: North Carolina
COACH: Mack Brown (84-56-1 in two stints at UNC totaling 12 seasons; 259-132-1 in 32 seasons overall)

2020 RECORD: 8-4, 7-3

2020 BOWL: lost to Texas A&M 41-27 in Orange Bowl

RETURNING STARTERS: 8 on offense, 8 on defense

KEY PLAYERS: QB Sam Howell, C Brian Anderson, OG Joshua Ezeudu, OG Marcus McKethan, OT Jordan Tucker, DT Ray Vohasek, LB Tomon Fox, CB Tony Grimes, S Trey Morrison

KEY LOSSES: RB Michael Carter, RB Javonte Williams, WR Dazz Newsome, WR Dyami Brown, LB Chazz Surratt

QB SAM HOWELL ON THE RUNNING BACKS AND RECEIVERS: "They're super talented. And they're getting to the point where they're kind of tired of everyone talking about who's left [for the NFL] and they're not talking about who we actually have this year. They're super motivated, super hungry. They've put so much work in this year in the film room and on the field, so I feel really good about those guys."

HOWELL ON THE TEAM: "We just need to take that next step to turn into a championship team. We're one of the best teams in the country, but were not that championship-level team. We have a chance this year to take that next step. I think we've done all the right things this offseason. We've worked so hard to put ourselves in a position to take that next step this year. We expect to win every single game that we play."

LB TOMON FOX ON THE DEFENSE: "We're not trying to have any kind of shootouts. The offense is great but we don't want to put the burden on them anymore to just keep scoring points. This iso ur time this year that the defense is going to help out. We have a lot of experience on the defensive side of the ball and we have so much depth this year."

Schedule

Sept. 3;at Virginia Tech

Sept. 11;Georgia State

Sept. 18;Virginia

Sept. 25;at Georgia Tech

Oct. 2;Duke

Oct. 9;Florida State

Oct. 16;Miami

Oct. 30;at Notre Dame

Nov. 6;Wake Forest (nonleague game)

Nov. 11;at Pittsburgh

Nov. 20;Wofford

Nov. 26;at N.C. State

