Scouting the ACC: North Carolina

QB SAM HOWELL ON THE RUNNING BACKS AND RECEIVERS: "They're super talented. And they're getting to the point where they're kind of tired of everyone talking about who's left [for the NFL] and they're not talking about who we actually have this year. They're super motivated, super hungry. They've put so much work in this year in the film room and on the field, so I feel really good about those guys."

HOWELL ON THE TEAM: "We just need to take that next step to turn into a championship team. We're one of the best teams in the country, but were not that championship-level team. We have a chance this year to take that next step. I think we've done all the right things this offseason. We've worked so hard to put ourselves in a position to take that next step this year. We expect to win every single game that we play."