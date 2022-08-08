Scouting the ACC: North Carolina

Coach: Mack Brown (265-139-1 in 33 seasons, including 90-63-1 in two stints combined at UNC)

2021 record: 6-7, 3-5

2021 bowl: lost to South Carolina 38-21 in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: WR-RS Josh Downs, DT Myles Murphy, DT Ray Vohasek, S Cam'Ron Kelly, CB Tony Grimes

Key losses: QB Sam Howell, RB Ty Chandler, DT Jonathan Ford, LB Tomon Fox, LB Jeremiah Gemmel

WR-RS Josh Downs on the offense: "Last year we had Sam Howell at quarterback, so he was like our rock — a lot of people depending on him to do a lot of things that he didn't need to be doing, like he didn't need to be running the ball as much as he was. This year it's going to be more of a group effort. We have Jacolby Criswell or Drake Maye at quarterback. We know they don't have a lot of experience, so everybody's going to be rallying around them."

Downs on the team: "We have a lot of young talent and we have a lot of guys coming back that are going to be better than last year. I think we'll be a better team this year overall. We don't have the same preseason hype as last year; we're not No. 10 in the nation. We overlooked some teams last year. We had kind of like a cocky manner. We thought we were going to run through a lot of people. And then that first game, we went out there versus Virginia Tech and I was kind of like, 'Wait, these dudes are still good.’ We just overlooked people last year that we shouldn't have. I like where we're at now."

Mack Brown on new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik: "He walks into the room and has everybody's attention. He knows what he's doing; he carries that with a swag, but not an arrogance about him. He's doing a better job of teaching fundamentals. He's gone back to the basics. The players are excited about him being there because of what they know he's done in the past."