 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Scouting the ACC: North Carolina

  • 0
Grimes

CB Tony Grimes 

 Courtesy UNC

Coach: Mack Brown (265-139-1 in 33 seasons, including 90-63-1 in two stints combined at UNC)

2021 record: 6-7, 3-5

2021 bowl: lost to South Carolina 38-21 in Duke's Mayo Bowl

Returning starters: 5 on offense, 7 on defense

Key players: WR-RS Josh Downs, DT Myles Murphy, DT Ray Vohasek, S Cam'Ron Kelly, CB Tony Grimes

Key losses: QB Sam Howell, RB Ty Chandler, DT Jonathan Ford, LB Tomon Fox, LB Jeremiah Gemmel

WR-RS Josh Downs on the offense: "Last year we had Sam Howell at quarterback, so he was like our rock — a lot of people depending on him to do a lot of things that he didn't need to be doing, like he didn't need to be running the ball as much as he was. This year it's going to be more of a group effort. We have Jacolby Criswell or Drake Maye at quarterback. We know they don't have a lot of experience, so everybody's going to be rallying around them."

People are also reading…

Downs on the team: "We have a lot of young talent and we have a lot of guys coming back that are going to be better than last year. I think we'll be a better team this year overall. We don't have the same preseason hype as last year; we're not No. 10 in the nation. We overlooked some teams last year. We had kind of like a cocky manner. We thought we were going to run through a lot of people. And then that first game, we went out there versus Virginia Tech and I was kind of like, 'Wait, these dudes are still good.’ We just overlooked people last year that we shouldn't have. I like where we're at now."

Mack Brown on new defensive coordinator Gene Chizik: "He walks into the room and has everybody's attention. He knows what he's doing; he carries that with a swag, but not an arrogance about him. He's doing a better job of teaching fundamentals. He's gone back to the basics. The players are excited about him being there because of what they know he's done in the past."

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Berman covers Virginia Tech men’s basketball and many other teams at the university. He also helps cover other colleges, including Radford, VMI, Roanoke, Washington and Lee and Ferrum.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cricket in Afghanistan: T20 league resumes after Taliban takeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert